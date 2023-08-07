Voyager 2023 media awards

NPC 2023: National Provincial Championship kicks off for Waikato with game vs Southland Stags

Waikato Herald
By Joel Skulander
Cortez Ratima of Waikato passes the ball during the round one of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Southland and Waikato in Invercargill. Photo / Joe Allison, Getty Images

Waikato have kicked off their 2023 Bunnings NPC campaign holding on to beat a gutsy Southland Stags side 29-21 in Invercargill on Sunday.

A brilliant counter-attack from Tepaea Cook-Savage combined with Bailyn Sullivan led to Malachi Wrampling scoring the first try on debut for Waikato. Josh Ioane was unsuccessful with the conversion and Waikato led 5-0 after 3 minutes.

Waikato continued the quick tempo and Pita Anae-Ah Sue busted his way through to score the second try. Ioane was successful this time and Waikato moved out to a 12-nil lead after 6 minutes.

Southland Stags recorded their first points with a successful penalty from Greg Dyer at the 12-minute mark, as Waikato continued to lead 12-3.

Cortez Ratima was next to score as he was a benefactor of a Josh Ioane chip, kick and regather, offloading to Ratima who went in under the posts. Ioane added the extras and Waikato extended their advantage to 19-3 near the midway point of the first half.

Ratima was in again making it a double for the halfback at the 30-minute mark, after Sullivan’s strong run helped set up Ratima to again go in untouched. Ioane added the extras to make it 26-3 Waikato.

With 6 minutes remaining in the first half, Michael Manson scored in the corner for the home team. Dyer was unsuccessful from the sideline.

Then right on halftime, Waikato gave away a penalty in a kickable position for Southland and they opted for the shot at goal. Dyer was successful with the kick and both teams went into the break with Waikato leading 26-11.

The Stags opened the scoring early in the second half after Matt Whaanga’s break, set up Viliami Fine’s try. Dyer added the extras and reduced Waikato’s advantage to 8 points at 44 minutes.

The home team made it a one-score game when Waikato were penalised out in front of the posts. Dyer was successful with the penalty kick and Waikato led 26-21 after 54 minutes.

Waikato were almost held out from scoring in the second half, but a penalty from the home team as time was expiring, lead to Taha Kemara stepping up and nailing the penalty shot at goal to give Waikato a 29-21 win over the Southland Stag in week 1 of the Bunnings NPC.

Southland Stags 21 (Michael Manson, Viliami Fine tries; Greg Dyer 1 conversion, 3 penalties)

Waikato 26 (Malachi Wrampling, Pita Anae-Ah Sue, Cortez Ratima 2 tries; Josh Ioane 3 conversions, Taha Kemara 1 penalty)

HT: 11-26

