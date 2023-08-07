Cortez Ratima of Waikato passes the ball during the round one of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Southland and Waikato in Invercargill. Photo / Joe Allison, Getty Images

Waikato have kicked off their 2023 Bunnings NPC campaign holding on to beat a gutsy Southland Stags side 29-21 in Invercargill on Sunday.

A brilliant counter-attack from Tepaea Cook-Savage combined with Bailyn Sullivan led to Malachi Wrampling scoring the first try on debut for Waikato. Josh Ioane was unsuccessful with the conversion and Waikato led 5-0 after 3 minutes.

Waikato continued the quick tempo and Pita Anae-Ah Sue busted his way through to score the second try. Ioane was successful this time and Waikato moved out to a 12-nil lead after 6 minutes.

Southland Stags recorded their first points with a successful penalty from Greg Dyer at the 12-minute mark, as Waikato continued to lead 12-3.

Cortez Ratima was next to score as he was a benefactor of a Josh Ioane chip, kick and regather, offloading to Ratima who went in under the posts. Ioane added the extras and Waikato extended their advantage to 19-3 near the midway point of the first half.

Ratima was in again making it a double for the halfback at the 30-minute mark, after Sullivan’s strong run helped set up Ratima to again go in untouched. Ioane added the extras to make it 26-3 Waikato.

With 6 minutes remaining in the first half, Michael Manson scored in the corner for the home team. Dyer was unsuccessful from the sideline.

Then right on halftime, Waikato gave away a penalty in a kickable position for Southland and they opted for the shot at goal. Dyer was successful with the kick and both teams went into the break with Waikato leading 26-11.

The Stags opened the scoring early in the second half after Matt Whaanga’s break, set up Viliami Fine’s try. Dyer added the extras and reduced Waikato’s advantage to 8 points at 44 minutes.

The home team made it a one-score game when Waikato were penalised out in front of the posts. Dyer was successful with the penalty kick and Waikato led 26-21 after 54 minutes.

Waikato were almost held out from scoring in the second half, but a penalty from the home team as time was expiring, lead to Taha Kemara stepping up and nailing the penalty shot at goal to give Waikato a 29-21 win over the Southland Stag in week 1 of the Bunnings NPC.

Southland Stags 21 (Michael Manson, Viliami Fine tries; Greg Dyer 1 conversion, 3 penalties)

Waikato 26 (Malachi Wrampling, Pita Anae-Ah Sue, Cortez Ratima 2 tries; Josh Ioane 3 conversions, Taha Kemara 1 penalty)

HT: 11-26