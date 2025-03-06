Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News / Sport

New Zealand Superbike Championship 2025: Comp goes into final rounds in Waikato

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

Mitch Rees heads rivals Tony Rees (11), Al Hoogenboezem (43) and Dale Finish (17). Photo / Aaron Staples Photography

Mitch Rees heads rivals Tony Rees (11), Al Hoogenboezem (43) and Dale Finish (17). Photo / Aaron Staples Photography

The New Zealand Superbike Championship is revving up for the final two rounds.

After kicking off in Invercargill and a second round in Timaru, the championship will move to Hampton Downs this weekend before coming to an end in Taupō on March 15-16.

One rider who has his eyes firmly on the top podium spot is Mitch Rees, of Whakatāne.

Rees is the current superbike class leader, a former champion, and finished the first two rounds in the South Island with a near-perfect win record – five out of six.

“I just need more of the same at Hampton Downs... and Taupō... I just want to lock up the championship. That’s the plan.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“[But] there are six races left and anything can happen in racing.”

One of those who will be making life as difficult as possible on the track is his father Tony, a multi New Zealand champion who is currently just 49 points away, in third place in the series.

Mitch Rees said he also expects his rivals Al Hoogenboezem, of Auckland, and Dale Finch, of Christchurch, currently second and fourth in the points, to come even closer.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Al is just 39 points behind and I believe both will be closer to matching me when they get to Hampton Downs.”

In addition to three Superbike races over the weekend, both rounds will also feature seven other championship categories, including sidecars.

Riders in three of those classes will be going into this weekend, carrying over perfect win records from the South Island rounds.

Husband and wife Yamaha riders and Kiwi expats living in Australia, Jake and Avalon Lewis, lead the Supersport 600 and ProTwins classes respectively.

Avalon is using the New Zealand series as a build-up for her six-round Women’s World Championship campaign, which runs in Europe from April to October.

She will be joined in that series by Carl Cox Motorsport teammate Billee Fuller, of Taupiri, who is currently in second place based on points in ProTwins class.

Luke Ryder, of Hokitika, heads the SuperTwins class riding an Aprilia, and is the third rider defending a perfect win record.

NZ Superbike Series promoter Mike Marsden said he was also enthusiastic about the two smaller categories, the Supersport 300 and Supersport 150.

“These riders are the sport’s future and they’re making sure we know about it.”

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport