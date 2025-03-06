“[But] there are six races left and anything can happen in racing.”

One of those who will be making life as difficult as possible on the track is his father Tony, a multi New Zealand champion who is currently just 49 points away, in third place in the series.

Mitch Rees said he also expects his rivals Al Hoogenboezem, of Auckland, and Dale Finch, of Christchurch, currently second and fourth in the points, to come even closer.

“Al is just 39 points behind and I believe both will be closer to matching me when they get to Hampton Downs.”

In addition to three Superbike races over the weekend, both rounds will also feature seven other championship categories, including sidecars.

Riders in three of those classes will be going into this weekend, carrying over perfect win records from the South Island rounds.

Husband and wife Yamaha riders and Kiwi expats living in Australia, Jake and Avalon Lewis, lead the Supersport 600 and ProTwins classes respectively.

Avalon is using the New Zealand series as a build-up for her six-round Women’s World Championship campaign, which runs in Europe from April to October.

She will be joined in that series by Carl Cox Motorsport teammate Billee Fuller, of Taupiri, who is currently in second place based on points in ProTwins class.

Luke Ryder, of Hokitika, heads the SuperTwins class riding an Aprilia, and is the third rider defending a perfect win record.

NZ Superbike Series promoter Mike Marsden said he was also enthusiastic about the two smaller categories, the Supersport 300 and Supersport 150.

“These riders are the sport’s future and they’re making sure we know about it.”