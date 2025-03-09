Amorangi Malesala (left) and Kaiya Kepa have joined the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic as training partners. Photos / Michael Bradley

Two young netball players will join the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic as training partners for the 2025 ANZ Premiership season.

Magic head coach Mary-Jane Araroa said she was looking forward to working with Kaiya Kepa and Amorangi Malesala during the season.

Kepa, 19, is currently part of the New Zealand Under-21 World Youth Cup (WYC) squad, while Malesala is a shooter and aspiring lawyer who was selected for the 2024 Netball Nations Cup series and debuted for the Silver Ferns against England last year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kaiya, who has been on our Pathway Lead programme and was an apprentice player for [the] Magic in 2023. She continues to work diligently in building her craft and has deserved the step up to training partner,” Araroa said.

“We are also incredibly pleased to have signed someone of Amorangi’s calibre, who made the decision to shift from South Auckland, seeking an opportunity to grow her game as a shooter.