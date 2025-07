Once a netball player for the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic development squad, Grace Ngataua is now a part of the Thames Valley Vixens rugby team.

Once a netball player for the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic development squad, Grace Ngataua is now a part of the Thames Valley Vixens rugby team.

In the quiet, serene beauty of Mercury Bay, a storm is on the horizon, not of weather, but of sporting promise.

Her name is Grace Ngataua, a 24-year-old solo mother of three who’s blazing a remarkable trail through the rugby fields of Coromandel.

After a gruelling recovery from two ACL injuries, a meniscus tear and a lateral extra-articular tenodesis (LET) all on the same knee, Ngataua has made an astonishing return to sport.

She credits her self-belief and unwavering determination for her success.

Once a high-performance netball player for the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic development squad, she’s now turning heads in rugby circles.