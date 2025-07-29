Her ability to break tackles and set up plays made her a standout in wing and centre positions that showcased her netball-honed footwork and spatial awareness.
Living in Mercury Bay, far from major rugby hubs, Ngataua regularly makes three-hour drives to attend training with the Thames Valley Vixens and training camps in Wellington and the Waikato.
She said her community rallied around her, helping care for her children while supporting her on her sporting journey.
“They all put their hand up to say ‘Yep, I’ll help.’ I’m very lucky.”
By day, Ngataua is a personal trainer; by heart, she’s a community builder, helping launch the Mercury Bay women’s rugby team and mentoring others.
After having played just four games of rugby, Ngataua was selected as one of New Zealand’s top 23 emerging athletes from the regional combines to attend the Next Ferns National Combine in Wellington in June.
The event was held to identify future talent for the 2029 Rugby World Cup (fifteens) and 2032 Olympics (sevens), with coaching staff from the Black Ferns, Black Ferns Sevens, Sky Super Rugby Aupiki and the Farah Palmer Cup in attendance.
The event featured performance testing, rugby-specific drills, character and leadership assessments, and physical challenges.
While results haven’t yet been released, Ngataua remained hopeful.
“I haven’t heard from Rugby New Zealand yet regarding our results. I’m still waiting for a phone call.”