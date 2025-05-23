The Avis Magic are back home this Sunday, ready to take on the Tactix at Globox Arena.
Although last weekend’s result didn’t fall their way, with the Steel winning 69 to 41, Magic head coach Mary-Jane Araroa said the team had a strong week of training behind them and were focused on building momentum.
“We’ve had a great week.
“The match provided valuable insight and an opportunity to fine-tune connections.
“There’s been some honest reflection, but also a lot of belief in what this group can achieve. The players have responded with purpose and intent and we’re looking forward to showing that on court.”