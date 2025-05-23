Last week’s match also highlighted Magic’s strength in the two-point zone, with captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and shooter Saviour Tui sinking confident long-range shots.

With the two-point rule in play during the final five minutes of each quarter, Magic would look to use this to their advantage on Sunday.

“We’ve got shooters who can step up in that space, but it’s about creating the right opportunities, building pressure through the court and trusting our systems,” Araroa said.

With combinations continuing to develop and new connections being tested, the team was focused on consistency and playing with intent across all four quarters.

“This group is tight. They care about each other and they care about Magic. Now it’s about bringing that connection by staying process driven, task orientated and being committed in doing their job and playing with freedom and confidence.”

The Magic are calling on their home crowd to turn out in force again this Sunday and help lift the team in what promises to be a high-energy encounter.

“There’s nothing like playing at home,” said Araroa. “Our fans mean a lot to us, we want to give them a performance they can really get behind.”