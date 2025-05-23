Advertisement
Netball: Magic ready to step up and build pressure at home game against Tactix

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Carys Stythe in action during the Magic v Steel ANZ Premiership Netball Match at the Glowbox Arena in Hamilton last week. Photo / Michael Bradley

The Avis Magic are back home this Sunday, ready to take on the Tactix at Globox Arena.

Although last weekend’s result didn’t fall their way, with the Steel winning 69 to 41, Magic head coach Mary-Jane Araroa said the team had a strong week of training behind them and were focused on building momentum.

“We’ve had a great week.

“The match provided valuable insight and an opportunity to fine-tune connections.

“There’s been some honest reflection, but also a lot of belief in what this group can achieve. The players have responded with purpose and intent and we’re looking forward to showing that on court.”

Last week’s match also highlighted Magic’s strength in the two-point zone, with captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and shooter Saviour Tui sinking confident long-range shots.

With the two-point rule in play during the final five minutes of each quarter, Magic would look to use this to their advantage on Sunday.

“We’ve got shooters who can step up in that space, but it’s about creating the right opportunities, building pressure through the court and trusting our systems,” Araroa said.

With combinations continuing to develop and new connections being tested, the team was focused on consistency and playing with intent across all four quarters.

“This group is tight. They care about each other and they care about Magic. Now it’s about bringing that connection by staying process driven, task orientated and being committed in doing their job and playing with freedom and confidence.”

The Magic are calling on their home crowd to turn out in force again this Sunday and help lift the team in what promises to be a high-energy encounter.

“There’s nothing like playing at home,” said Araroa. “Our fans mean a lot to us, we want to give them a performance they can really get behind.”

The match against the Tactix will take place at Globox Arena, Hamilton, on May 25. Centre pass is at 4pm. Tickets are available via Ticketek.

