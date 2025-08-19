Her international career includes 79 caps for the Silver Ferns, captaining New Zealand to Constellation Cup victories in 2021 and 2024, and being part of the 2019 Netball World Cup winning side.

Ekenasio joined the Magic in 2022, where she has been known as a calm and influential leader, bringing stability and experience to the team.

“Her leadership was matched by her trademark shooting style – smooth, accurate, and composed under pressure,“ the Magic said in a release.

“She provided consistency in the circle and played a key role in guiding the team’s attack, forming valuable partnerships with emerging shooters.”

She was recognised as the 2024 ANZ Premiership Player of the Year.

Ahead of the 2025 season, she relocated to Tauranga with her whānau.

“I’ve been so honoured to represent Magic, which has such a rich history of netball and a proud region behind it,” Ekenasio said.

“Magic have been behind me all the way while I returned from my second pregnancy and I cannot thank them enough for this.

Magic Ameliaranne Ekenasio in action during the Magic v Steel ANZ Premiership Netball Match at the Glowbox Arena in Hamilton. Photo / Michael Bradley

“It is four years that I will cherish.

“The community behind Magic is immense and getting out into the region are memories I’ll hold close. Especially out to my Whakatane Netball Centre, thank you for welcoming me with open arms.

“A big thank you to MJ [Mary-Jane Araroa] who has always believed in me and given me permission to explore leading together ... Magic will always hold such a special place in my heart.”

Head coach Araroa said the team were “incredibly saddened” she would not return for another season.

“There are truly no words that can fully capture the impact she has had on our club. Meels leaves behind a legacy as one of the great legends of Magic, a legacy defined by integrity, leadership, and excellence on and off the court.

“She epitomises what it means to be a mana wahine, strong, grounded and inspiring. Her presence has not only uplifted our team but has also made a lasting mark on netball in Aotearoa.

“We stand behind her decision and send our full support and aroha.

“Ngā mihi nui, Meels, once Magic, always Magic.”