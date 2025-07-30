NZ Superkart Championship 2025: Dylan Bryant (51) at Manfeild. Photo / John Slater, Replay Images

In a dazzling display of grit, horsepower and composure, Hamilton racer Dylan Bryant, 24, roared his way into motorsport history when he claimed the NZ Super Kart title in Manfeild.

A familiar face in karting and Speedway, Bryant has been carving up tracks since he was a child. However, he didn’t expect a top podium placement at the championships held over the weekend of July 19-20.

“I went down to Manfeild hoping for fourth or fifth, but yeah... came back winning,” Bryant told Waikato’s All Sports Breakfast.

He said the win was “unreal” and catapulted him from a quiet contender to the fastest kart racer in the country.

Superkarts isn’t for the faint of heart - Think Formula 1 meets fighter jet, Bryant said.