New Plymouth’s Sam Parker (Husqvarna) is a frequent frontrunner on the Kiwi enduro scene and likely to be among the leading contenders to win the Husqvarna Hard Adventure Enduro near Taupō and Tokoroa over Labour weekend. Photo / Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

When it comes to the Husqvarna Hard Adventure Enduro, the title says it all, and you know that when New Zealand motorcycling Hall of Fame inductee Sean Clarke says it’s going to be difficult, it’ll apply to all competitors, even those with the most insane dirt bike racing skills.

The annual Hard Adventure Enduro, organised by former champion racer Clarke, will take place in and around Taupō this Labour weekend.

Clarke, of Tokoroa, has been organising events and setting courses for many years now and riders flock to his events in great numbers.

He said this year’s Hard Adventure Enduro will be more “physically demanding”.

“We have more than 150 riders signed up to race this year and, as long as they enter the correct class for their skills, they should all be able to cope with the racing, although it could be a lot more physically challenging this time around,” Clarke said.