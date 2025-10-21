“I don’t think the terrain will be any harder than before, but it will be more physically demanding and certainly it will be more tiring. It is an endurance event after all.”
The course would be more off-road than gravel roads but should still appeal to medium-level riders.
None of the individuals who have won in previous seasons entered again this weekend, so there will certainly be a fresh name etched upon the winner’s trophy.
“Judging on their recent form, I expect the silverware will go to either Whangaparāoa’s Jacob Refoy, Amberley’s Archer Pascoe or New Plymouth’s Sam Parker, although anything can happen in this sport and so we really won’t know until it wraps up at about 2.30pm on Sunday.”
Other riders likely to have a chance of winning this year include South Islander Luke Doerson-Corson (from Whitecliffs), Tokoroa’s Jake Wightman and Reporoa’s Brendon Imlig.
“There will be less ‘rest time’ for riders this year and so overall fitness will play a key part,” said Clarke.
It’s a three-day event, with a spectator-favourite “prologue” set for Taupō’s Digger McEwen Motorcycle Park from 4pm on Friday.
This “prologue” event will determine starting positions for the nearby forestry course the next day.
Clake says it has been pretty damp in the forest in recent days, but it was still hard to anticipate what conditions the riders will face on the day.
Riders will follow a GPS course that is reset daily and uploaded to their handlebar-mounted GPS device.
The event kicks off on Friday with riders signing in and then undergoing motorcycle and equipment scrutineering from 2pm.
