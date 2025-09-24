Advertisement
Home / Waikato News / Sport

MMA: Pikiao Tairua-Bracken takes Arsenal X win after 40 seconds

Benjamin Watt
Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

Hamilton combat sports fighter Pikiao “The Tiger” Tairua-Bracken, 28, won against Australian fighter Hassan Solati Moghaddam. Photo / Combat Sport Network (CSN)

Hamilton combat sports fighter Pikiao “The Tiger” Tairua-Bracken has clocked up a quick knockout win at the recent Arsenal X event in Auckland.

Arsenal X, now in its fourth edition, is the brainchild of six-time Kickboxing/Muay Thai world champion Jason Suttie.

As fighters progress through the event, which usually goes

