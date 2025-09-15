“He wants to be as active as possible and grab every opportunity that comes his way.”

Most recently, Proctor won the ISKA New Zealand Super Middleweight title against defending champion Alex Richings in the first round.

It was a special win for Proctor as he also celebrated his birthday, although he wasn’t satisfied with how the fight went.

“This was the fight I wanted but to be honest, it wasn’t my best performance.

“I know I can do better and there are things I’ll take time to sharpen up... To take the belt on my birthday weekend is still something special.”

Veteran fight commentator Mike Angove didn’t share Proctor’s view on the performance.

“To dominate a defending champion and finish him in the first round shows Titus has surpassed the local crop of talent and is ready for the international stage.”

Proctor already has the World Kickboxing Federation’s (WKBF) World Middleweight title in the bag and is now eyeing an ISKA (International Sport Karate Association) K-1 World Title.

“Now my focus is on the ISKA K1 World Title. I am coming for that belt,” Proctor said.

He is ranked in the top five of the WBC Muay Thai rankings.

Benjamin Watt is a retired boxing judge and New Zealand boxing writer with a decade of experience. Watt has also been BoxRec’s New Zealand record-keeper since 2014.