Hamilton kickboxer Titus Proctor to debut at ONE Lumpinee in Bangkok fight series

Benjamin Watt
Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

Hamilton fighter Titus Proctor, who recently won the WKBF World Middleweight title, is now getting ready to fight at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Hamilton world kickboxing champion Titus Proctor, 21, is scheduled to compete in an international fight series called ONE Lumpinee in Thailand next week.

ONE Lumpinee is a key international pathway to ONE Championship, a multinational combat sports promotion founded in 2011, originally focused on MMA but it now also incorporates

