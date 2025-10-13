Proctor said he was grateful for the opportunity.

“Fighting at Lumpinee is a dream for any Muay Thai athlete.

“This is a goal I have been working towards since I first started my fighting career, I have sacrificed a lot throughout the years to get to the position I am in now. And I am determined to show everyone I belong at the top with the best in the world.

“I’m excited to test myself and represent New Zealand with mana and hard work. Nothing changes, back to the gym, back to improving every day.”

Aside from the WKBF World Middleweight title, Proctor has accumulated an undefeated record of 20-0, 13 New Zealand titles, a WMC Pro title, a IKBF South Pacific title, a Commonwealth title, an ISKA New Zealand Super Middleweight title and he won the King in the Ring competition.

Proctor’s coach Darryl Dawson said he was very proud.

“Titus has earned his pathway to ONE through hard work and an undying commitment to the cause. He’s stayed grounded through every win and said yes to every opportunity presented to us. ONE Lumpinee is the next big step in his career.”

Dawson believes Proctor has the tools to win.

“We know the competition is fierce there, but I know Titus has what it takes to do exceedingly well at the very pinnacle of the global stage, and he’s ready to show that New Zealand Muay Thai belongs on that stage.”

The fight is on October 24.

Benjamin Watt is a retired boxing judge and New Zealand boxing writer with a decade of experience. Watt has also been BoxRec’s New Zealand record-keeper since 2014.