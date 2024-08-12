At halftime, the score was 29 goals to 15 and the fulltime score was 59- 41. The game was won in the second and third quarters with FTNC Premier Reserve winning the final quarter by a goal.

HGHS Old Girls Premier were too good for their school-age counterparts, but this was initially close in the first quarter.

At halftime Old Girls led by 27 goals to 15 and they won the game 52-31.

Karlie Alexander at wing attack for Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

University of Waikato Premier had a strong game against Allied HOB Collins Premier with the halftime score being 29 goals to 17 and the fulltime score being 58 goals to 30.

Align Health Rangers Premier were completely dominant in their game against Verdettes Marist Premier 1 and they led from start to finish. The halftime score was 43 goals to 9 and the fulltime score was 91-22.

Premier B

The game between St Peter’s Premier and Waikato Diocesan School for Girls Premier had great spectator support and the game did not disappoint.

It was a see-sawing match that initially had St Peter’s ahead 12 goals to 8 at the end of the first quarter, however, by halftime they led by only 19 goals to 18.

Waikato Diocesan continued their form into the third quarter to be ahead by 31 goals to 25 at the three-quarter break.

St Peter’s came back in the final quarter to end the game in a draw, 41-all.

For both teams, it was a great secondary school tussle. Waikato Diocesan had a slow start, but once the team settled and adjusted, they showed strength, resilience, and skill to withstand the pressure from St Peter’s.

Melissa Kenel at goal attack for St Peter's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The shooting circle of Isla Finlay and Olivia Wrathall showed true courage to handle the physicality of the game.

The midcourt of Tia Ormsby and Aylee Scott showed patience and brilliance feeding the shooters and gaining ball on defence. Captain Amy Thomas led the defence circle and team with class, gaining key turnovers at critical times.

St Peters’ were happy with their strong start, so were disappointed to lose momentum in the third quarter with previous connections faltering and this was a particularly low-scoring quarter.

The team rallied in the final quarter to end the game in a draw.

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve had a game on their hands against a fired-up Northern United Sports Club Mamba.

The first quarter was drawn at 17-all, but at halftime, Rangers Premier Reserve had got ahead to lead by 37 goals to 29.

The third quarter was almost goal for goal with Rangers Premier Reserve still ahead at 55 goals to 46. Mamba had a comprehensive final quarter to reduce the difference with the final score being 66-61.

For Rangers Premier Reserve it was a bit of a rollercoaster ride with having a slow start and Mamba playing a great game.

Lauren Boersen at wing defence for Marist Verdettes Premier 2. Photo / Judy Macdonald

It was good to get all players on the court and the team fought until the end. Karlie Alexander at wing attack showed beautiful control in the attack end feeding the shooters well.

For Mamba, it was an awesome game with the team feeling proud.

Eleni Sykes at goal shoot was unstoppable, giving the team an easy pass into the shooting circle. Wendy Pretswell at wing attack came off the line fast for the centre pass from Chevahn Morris at centre who ran continuously.

The defence did a great job against a strong shooter, and it was good to get some turnover ball in the final quarter to reduce the goal difference. A great game.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve were too good for a motivated Melville Vetora Premier. At halftime, they led 35 goals to 13 and won the game 59-28.

St Paul’s Collegiate Premier easily won their game against Verdettes Marist Premier 2, but the latter did win the final quarter, which they will be pleased about. At halftime, the score was 40 goals to 12 and the final score was 64-26.