At the end of the first quarter, it was 14-14 but at halftime, HGHS Langman were ahead by 28 goals to 25. During the third quarter, they increased their lead to be ahead 42-36 and did the same in the final quarter, winning the game 54 goals to 46.

The team took some time in the first quarter to settle but once they hit their straps in the second, they found their groove with some awesome feeds by midcourters Jess Jennings and Stevie Brown-Wahanui.

The shorter shooting combo of Samantha Falkner and Kaziah Riley-Rata was a turning point for the team.

The speed of both players and a standout shooting performance from Riley-Rata kept the team ahead. Different combinations were made in the defence end, resulting in some great defensive pressure in the circle.

For Marist Premier 1, it was a game that saw a high level of skill and determination by all team members.

The defensive pairing of Emily Pickering at goal keep and Te Aumihi Haggie at goal defence picked up key turnover ball at crucial times.

All showed strong leadership and accountability, particularly Jasmine McCleery at goal attack and goal shoot who led the attacking end, adapting and altering the play when needed.

HGHS Old Girls Premier and FTNC Premier Reserve had a great game with the first half reasonably close.

The halftime score was 25 goals to 22. In the second half, HGHS Old Girls came into their own and went ahead, winning the game 53-38.

Demi Moana at goal shoot for FTNC Premier shoots while being defended by Georgia Takarangi at goal defence for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

University of Waikato Premier were pushed in their first half against FTNC Premier. The halftime score was 26-25 but in the second half and particularly the final quarter, they were able to dominate, winning the game 63 goals to 43. FTNC Premier were disappointed they did not stay in the hunt.

Align Health Rangers Premier had a slow start in their game against Allied HOB Collins Premier, with only a two-goal difference at the end of the first quarter.

But after that, they went from strength to strength and at halftime led 24-16 and won the game 63-26.

Premier B

Waikato Diocesan School for Girls Premier and Northern United Sports Club Mamba had a see-sawing match, with the score swinging several times during the game.

At the end of the first quarter, Mamba led 14-9, only to see Waikato Diocesan in the lead at halftime by 28 goals to 24.

Mamba again got ahead in the third quarter by a goal to lead 39-38 but the final quarter was won by Waikato Diocesan, resulting in a 51-51 draw.

Mamba started well with Atiria Gibbs in at goal shoot. Gibbs moved and shot effectively.

Hylan Potts at wing attack for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The midcourt players brought the ball down the court effectively creating opportunities inside the circle working hard on attack and defence.

The defenders kept playing until the end, which was sufficient to secure a draw.

Waikato Diocesan made changes every quarter – with different effects – so all players on the bench took to the court.

The team will work on adapting to the changes while maintaining consistency across the four quarters.

St Peter’s Premier were tested by a motivated Melville Vetora Premier. In the first quarter, Melville led by 13 goals to 12 and at halftime by 25-22.

The third quarter was a draw with the score 36-33 but St Peter’s finished in style, winning the final quarter and the game 49 goals to 46.

Bex Williamson at goal defence for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For Melville, it was another great game with the team leading for most of it, but they just missed out on the win.

It was a great defensive effort by Mila Graham at goal defence and Dani Taylor at goal keep, along with the midcourters bringing the ball down to the shooters, who also had an outstanding game.

St Peter’s would have preferred a stronger start rather than playing catch-up netball, but the team saved the best to last, winning the final quarter and the game.

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve were too good for St Paul’s Collegiate Premier. At halftime they led by 30 goals to 17 and they won 57-34.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve led from start to finish in their game against Verdettes Marist Premier 2. At halftime they led by 34 goals to 16 and they easily won the game 75-30.