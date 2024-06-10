Sam Falkner at goal attack for HGHS Langman shoots while being defended by Hannah Ridling at goal defence for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Lodge Real Estate Indoor Premier Results week 6

University of Waikato Premier Reserves 47 v Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve 73

v Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve Northern United Sports Club Mamba 34 v Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 54

v Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier FTNC Premier Reserve 48 v St Peter’s Premier 37

v St Peter’s Premier HGHS Langman 31 v FTNC Premier 72

v FTNC Premier HGHS Old Girls Premier 49 v St Paul’s Collegiate Premier 33

v St Paul’s Collegiate Premier Marist Verdettes Premier (2) 43 v Melville Vetora Premier 56

v Melville Vetora Premier Allied HOB Collins Premier 23 v Align Health Rangers Premier 62

v Align Health Rangers Premier University of Waikato Premier 56 v Marist Verdettes Premier (1) 41

The sixth week of the Lodge Real Estate premier indoor competition provided some competitive games.

Premier A

FTNC Premier Reserve and St Peter’s Premier had a great game, with not a lot in it in the second half.

FTNC Premier Reserve had a strong start, leading by 12 goals at the end of the first quarter but they only increased this by a goal at halftime, with the score being 27 goals to 14.

St Peter’s Premier won the third quarter to reduce the gap to 10 goals and there was only a goal in it in the final quarter. FTNC Premier Reserve won the game 48-37.

For FTNC Premier Reserve, the shooters were fed well by Jessica Blake at wing attack and Hannah O’Keeffe at centre, both providing some nice long balls into the circle as well as strong short front passes.

Liza Ball at GD for HGHS Old Girls Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Michaela Soffe provided strong drives at wing defence to help bring the ball through the court. Maygen Ditchfield switched from goal keeper to goal defence after halftime and her long reach was effective.

Zoe Rosser at goal shoot was very accurate and all shooters were strong on rebounds. The team got a lot of turnover ball, particularly Mannor Fleming at goal defence and Anna Baladi at goal keeper.

St Peter’s had a rough start, not matching the intensity of the opposition. However, in the second quarter, the intensity levels were high amongst all players, making the rest of the game close.

The players’ resilience to give it their all over the remaining three quarters instilled pride in the team and, moving forward, they just need to start with higher intensity.

The other close game was that between University of Waikato Premier and Marist Verdettes Premier 1.

The first quarter was drawn but at halftime, University Premier had pulled ahead to lead by 30 goals to 24. University Premier strengthened their lead in the third and final quarters, winning the game 56-41.

For Marist Premier 1, it was a good fight and the players were in it right to the end. The team started strong but had a few passes that did not land.

The defensive circle worked well together with Eirlys Bond and Emily Pickering forming a good partnership. As this is a new team, they are showing great potential.

For University Premier, it was a sluggish start with some different combinations on the court. But the team rallied and both ends of the court worked effectively over the rest of the game.

Maia Ormsby at GS for St Peter's Premier shoots while being defended by Anna Baladi at GK for FTNC Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Align Health Rangers Premier were too good for Allied HOB Collins Premier and they comprehensively won all four quarters. At halftime, the score was 34 goals to 13 and the fulltime score was 62-23.

HGHS Langman were no match this week for FTNC Premier. FTNC Premier led the game from start to finish, winning every quarter. HGHS Langman had a good first and third quarter. At halftime, the score was 39 goals to 15 and the fulltime score was 72-31.

Premier B

Marist Verdettes Premier 2 and Melville Vetora Premier had a close game with Marist Premier 2 leading by a goal at the end of the first quarter.

At halftime, Melville Premier had reversed this to lead by a goal, 25 goals to 24. The third quarter was again close but Melville left the best to last, having a strong final quarter to win the game 56-43.

Melville played a strong game with Angela Jackson at goal attack and Dee Cooper at goal shoot working the circle well and averaging at high percentages. Captain Cherie Pepene at goal defence showed extreme leadership on the court.

Steph Edwardson at GA for Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Marist Premier 2 had a strong three quarters and kept pushing until the end. There was a strong shooting performance by Sharni Elkington at goal shoot and a great defensive performance across the whole team. The team are looking forward to continuing to improve.

HGHS Old Girls Premier had a great game against St Paul’s Collegiate Premier. The first and second quarters were close with the halftime score being 24 goals to 18 with HGHS Old Girls in the lead.

They then had a dominant third quarter before the final quarter was again close with only a goal in it. The fulltime score was 49-33.

Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier, after a slow start, had a good win against Northern United Sports Club Mamba. Mamba led by a goal at the end of the first quarter but at halftime, Diocesan Premier led by 22 goals to 17. They had two great final quarters, winning the game 54-34.

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve were too good for University of Waikato Premier Reserve winning all four quarters. At halftime, the score was 38 goals to 23. The final score was 73-47.