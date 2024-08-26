Premier A – University of Waikato Premier, FTNC Premier, Align Health Rangers Premier, HGHS Old Girls Premier, FTNC Premier Reserve, HGHS Langman, Allied HOB Collins Premier and Verdettes Marist Premier 1.

Premier B – Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve, University of Waikato Premier Reserve, Waikato Diocesan School for Girls Premier, Northern United Sports club Mamba, St Paul’s Collegiate Premier, St Peter’s Premier, Melville Vetora Premier and Verdettes Marist Premier 2.

As a result of the semifinal games, the Premier A final next week will be between University of Waikato Premier and Align Health Rangers Premier and the Premier B final will be between Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve and University of Waikato Premier Reserve.

Premier A

Align Health Rangers Premier and FTNC Premier had an epic game, with not much in it the whole time.

In the first quarter, Rangers led with 18 goals to 13 but at halftime, the score was 32 goals to 30. By the end of the third quarter, the score was 44-all. Rangers Premier did enough in the final quarter to win 57 goals to 55.

University of Waikato Premier did not get it all their way in their low-scoring game against HGHS Old Girls Premier.

At the end of the first quarter, University Premier led 10 goals to 8 but at halftime, HGHS Old Girls led by 19 goals to 16. At three-quarter-time University Premier had taken the lead again to be ahead 28 goals to 27 and they won the game 37 goals to 34.

Lauren Spring at goal defence for Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

FTNC Premier Reserve won their game against Marist Verdettes Premier 1, leading by 29 goals to 21 at halftime and winning with 54 goals to 43.

HGHS Langman had a nail-biting game against Allied HOB Collins Premier.

At the end of the first quarter, Allied Premier led 13 goals to 12 and they led at halftime by 23 goals to 19. At three-quarter-time, the score was 34 all and HGHS Langman finished well to win 46 goals to 45.

Premier B

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve were challenged to the end in their game against Northern United Sports Club Mamba.

The first quarter was drawn 18-all and at halftime Mamba led by 38 goals to 33. They continued to lead at the end of the third quarter, with the score being 52 goals to 51.

Jessie Taylor at goal keep for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Rangers Premier Reserve finished strong to dominate the final quarter, taking the win 69 goals to 66.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve were too good this week for Waikato Diocesan School for Girls Premier and after a close quarter with only a goal difference, they were leading 22 goals to 15 at halftime.

The third quarter was again close with only a goal in it and University Premier Reserve then won the final quarter to take the win with 42 goals to 31.

Melville Vetora Premier had a close first quarter in their game against St Peter’s Premier, with the score being 13 goals to 12 but by halftime, they led by 32 goals to 25.

They increased their lead in the third and final quarters and won the game 60 goals to 53.

St Paul’s Collegiate Premier completely overwhelmed Marist Verdettes Marist 2, winning their game 81 goals to 14.

All spectators are welcome to the finals at The Peak on Thursday, August 29.