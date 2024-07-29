It was an epic battle between Align Health Rangers and University of Waikato Premier, with both teams having their ANZ Championship players and NNL (National Netball League) players back in the teams.

This meant the level of intensity was higher than previous encounters.

In the first quarter the score was 17 to 17, before halftime, University Premier sped a goal ahead with the score 27 to 26. The scores levelled again at three-quarter time at 42 and at the final whistle, the score was 53-all.

For University Premier, Mya Meadows as captain at goal defence led by example. Kate Taylor at goal shoot and goal attack shot well and the other shooters complimented her. It was an exciting game.

For Rangers Premier it was an evenly matched game, with high skill levels on display from both teams. It see-sawed throughout the game, with each team taking leads at times, and pegging those leads back.

The team was pleased with the ability to utilise the bench and make numerous seamless changes throughout the game.

HGHS Langman and Allied HOB Collins Premier also had a close game. HGHS Langman led by 13 goals to 9 at the end of the first quarter and at half-time led 23 to 21 goals.

In the third quarter, Allied HOB made a comeback to lead 30 goals to 29. HGHS Langman did enough in the final quarter to take the win 43 goals to 39.

HGHS Langman made several changes throughout the game trying different combinations, but kept Calais Topia-Chesley at goal shoot and Jordahna Matthes at goal keep. They were a credit to the team for maintaining their composure in the final quarter to come back and take the win.

Ariana Cable Dixon at centre for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Allied HOB Premier had to work hard initially to get combinations flowing, however the second quarter was more settled and controlled.

Dani Close at goal keep was outstanding in the circle, setting up good defensive structures to enable consistent turnover ball.

Sammie Sullivan at wing defence was also a pivotal player, turning over ball across the circle edge and within the mid-court. Whilst not a win, the team were proud of their performance on-court.

FTNC Premier were too strong this week for HGHS Old Girls Premier, who played with just the seven. At half-time, FTNC Premier led by 38 goals to 19 and they won 64 goals to 42. The game was lost in the first two quarters with the final quarter a draw.

FTNC Premier Reserve also had a win and despite a close first half in their game against Marist Verdettes Premier 1, they were strong in the second half. At half-time, the score was 31 goals to 24 and the full-time score was 63 goals to 41.

Premier B

Melville Vetora Premier were stoked with their win over Northern United Sports Club Mamba.

Mamba led at the end of the first quarter by 10 goals to 8 but at half-time, this had reduced to become just a one-goal difference at 21 goals to 20.

At the end of the third quarter, Melville Premier had taken the lead ahead by 32 goals to 29 and they won the game 41 goals to 39.

Vetora Melville Premier as a young team were strong from the centre pass and continued to impress each week.

Natasha Forsythe at wing defence for Align Health Rangers Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Lakyn Moeke at goal attack partnering with Angela Jackson at goal shoot had outstanding games in the shooting circle. There was also an outstanding defence from Mila Graham at the other end of the court.

Everything came together for this young team, including trusting each other.

Mamba missed some players due to injury and made several changes, which made the game feel messy despite taking an early lead. All credit to Melville for their win.

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve led from start to finish in their game against Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier.

At halftime, they led by 39 goals to 17 and they won the game 68 goals to 39. The final quarter was close.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve started strong in their win over St Paul’s Collegiate Premier and at half-time the score was 32 goals to 14. They won the game 58 goals to 33.

St Peter’s Premier were dominant in their game against Marist Verdettes Premier 2 and at halftime, they led by 35 goals to 8 and won the game 70 goals to 22.