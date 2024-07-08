At the end of the first quarter, the score was 11 goals to 9 but at half time FTNC Premier Reserve led by 24 goals to 18. The third quarter was closer but they still led by 34 goals to 26.

The final quarter was a repeat of the previous with the final score being 44 goals to 34.

Laura Cateley at goal shoot for Marist Verdettes Premier 1 shoots while being defended by goalkeeper Te Aomihia Olliver-Samuels for HGHS Old Girls Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

FTNC Premier Reserve had things to work on from their previous encounter against this opposition so the team wanted to start strong and stick to the game plan.

The defensive unit of Anna Baladi at goal keep, Mannor Fleming at goal defence and Bridie Potts at wing defence were persistent in their defence.

Jessica Blake at wing attack and Hannah Okeeffe at centre were strong in their structured and patient delivery of the ball to the shooters.

Madelaine Lysaght at centre later in the game provided drive while Simone Blackburn at goal attack took some great ball, running the baseline and providing a strong target for the feeders.

Allied Premier were disappointed to not have a full-strength team available for the game. Rasharn Neil came on at wing attack due to injury and played a pivotal role and added some lovely touches on the ball.

Chelcie Rowe, who plays outdoor netball, had three quarters at goal attack. Rowe had a hesitant start but settled into her work nicely to see out the game with high shooting accuracy.

University of Waikato Premier had a strong first half to give them a win over HGHS Langman but the game did not entirely go their way.

At the end of the first quarter, the score was 14 goals to 8 and at halftime, the score was 35 to 17. Then HGHS Langman had a massive third quarter to bring the score back to 43 goals to 35.

The final quarter was close, with University Premier taking the win 51 goals to 41.

For HGHS Langman it was a great display of determination despite not yet having a full team due to injury. The young team showed grit and hard work, especially in the third quarter, winning that quarter.

Luana Wickliffe at centre for Allied Collins HOB Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

A great game to end the term on, and focus for the team now turns to preparation for the upper North Island Secondary Schools (Uniss) tournament after the holidays.

University Premier took the opportunity to try different defence combinations on the court. An overall consistent team effort except for the third quarter.

HGHS Old Girls Premier had a good win over a competitive Marist Verdettes Premier 1 team.

At halftime, the score was 28 goals to 19 and the full-time score was 62 goals to 44. Marist Premier were strong in the first and third quarters, with the damage done in the second quarter.

FTNC Premier and Align Health Rangers Premier had a highly athletic and aerial game which at times saw the ball travel at speed down the court.

Rangers Premier started strong to be slightly ahead at the end of the first quarter but FTNC Premier came back with a vengeance to lead by 34 goals to 25 at halftime.

Rangers Premier recouped some of this in the third quarter only to lose the final quarter by a goal. The full-time score was 69 goals to 51.

Premier B

In the all-college game between St Paul’s and Waikato Diocesan, it was awesome to see spectators lining the outside of the court as it is always a great battle.

Waikato Diocesan led at the end of the first quarter, with the score being 12 goals to 6, but St Paul’s won the next quarter and the halftime score was 21 goals to 17.

Mereiana Alexander at goal shoot for Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve shoots while being defended by Dani Taylor at goal keep for Melville Vetora Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Waikato Diocesan came back in the third quarter to increase their lead to 33-25 and the final quarter was a draw. The full-time score was 43 goals to 35.

For Waikato Diocesan it was an amazing team effort and another opportunity for the team to grow. Senior players stood up to the challenge and led the team well.

Safia McLeod at goal defence was a standout, applying great defensive pressure throughout the game and a well-timed jump on the shot. Isla Finlay at goal shoot was a solid target under the post with outstanding shooting stats.

St Paul’s, despite a slow start, stayed motivated and were pleased with their comeback in the second quarter.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve had a strong start in their game against St Peter’s Premier and they gave them the advantage to win the game with the remaining quarters close.

At halftime, the score was 25 goals to 15 and the full-time score was 50 goals to 37 with the final quarter a draw.

Northern United Sports Club Mamba had a good win over Marist Verdettes Premier 2 despite an early injury to one of their players. At halftime, they led by 26 goals to 13 and they won the game 47 goals to 22.

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve were too good for Melville Vetora Premier and they led their game from start to finish.

At halftime, the score was 34 goals to 12 and the full-time score was 59 goals to 27. Melville left the best to last, winning the final quarter.

The competition now stops for two weeks for the July school holidays. The next games will be on July 25.