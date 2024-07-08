Madelaine Lysaght at centre later in the game provided drive while Simone Blackburn at goal attack took some great ball, running the baseline and providing a strong target for the feeders.
Allied Premier were disappointed to not have a full-strength team available for the game. Rasharn Neil came on at wing attack due to injury and played a pivotal role and added some lovely touches on the ball.
Chelcie Rowe, who plays outdoor netball, had three quarters at goal attack. Rowe had a hesitant start but settled into her work nicely to see out the game with high shooting accuracy.
University of Waikato Premier had a strong first half to give them a win over HGHS Langman but the game did not entirely go their way.
At the end of the first quarter, the score was 14 goals to 8 and at halftime, the score was 35 to 17. Then HGHS Langman had a massive third quarter to bring the score back to 43 goals to 35.
The final quarter was close, with University Premier taking the win 51 goals to 41.
For HGHS Langman it was a great display of determination despite not yet having a full team due to injury. The young team showed grit and hard work, especially in the third quarter, winning that quarter.
A great game to end the term on, and focus for the team now turns to preparation for the upper North Island Secondary Schools (Uniss) tournament after the holidays.
University Premier took the opportunity to try different defence combinations on the court. An overall consistent team effort except for the third quarter.
HGHS Old Girls Premier had a good win over a competitive Marist Verdettes Premier 1 team.
Waikato Diocesan came back in the third quarter to increase their lead to 33-25 and the final quarter was a draw. The full-time score was 43 goals to 35.
For Waikato Diocesan it was an amazing team effort and another opportunity for the team to grow. Senior players stood up to the challenge and led the team well.
Safia McLeod at goal defence was a standout, applying great defensive pressure throughout the game and a well-timed jump on the shot. Isla Finlay at goal shoot was a solid target under the post with outstanding shooting stats.
St Paul’s, despite a slow start, stayed motivated and were pleased with their comeback in the second quarter.
University of Waikato Premier Reserve had a strong start in their game against St Peter’s Premier and they gave them the advantage to win the game with the remaining quarters close.
At halftime, the score was 25 goals to 15 and the full-time score was 50 goals to 37 with the final quarter a draw.
Northern United Sports Club Mamba had a good win over Marist Verdettes Premier 2 despite an early injury to one of their players. At halftime, they led by 26 goals to 13 and they won the game 47 goals to 22.
Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve were too good for Melville Vetora Premier and they led their game from start to finish.
At halftime, the score was 34 goals to 12 and the full-time score was 59 goals to 27. Melville left the best to last, winning the final quarter.
The competition now stops for two weeks for the July school holidays. The next games will be on July 25.