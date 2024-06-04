Emily Ussher at GS for Align Health Rangers shoots while being defended by Emily Pickering at GK for Marist Verdettes Premier 1. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Emily Ussher at GS for Align Health Rangers shoots while being defended by Emily Pickering at GK for Marist Verdettes Premier 1. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Lodge Real Estate Hamilton Indoor Premier Results

Northern United Sports Club Mamba 62 vs Marist Verdettes Premier (2) 29

vs Marist Verdettes Premier (2) Melville Vetora Premier 17 vs HGHS Old Girls Premier 69

vs HGHS Old Girls Premier FTNC Premier 64 vs University of Waikato Premier 36

vs University of Waikato Premier Align Health Rangers Premier 79 vs Marist Verdettes Premier (1) 31

vs Marist Verdettes Premier (1) St Paul’s Collegiate Premier 34 vs Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve 43

vs Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 32 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserves 48

vs University of Waikato Premier Reserves HGHS Langman 47 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 43

vs FTNC Premier Reserve St Peter’s Premier 40 vs Allied HOB Collins Premier 48

The fifth week of the Lodge Real Estate premier indoor competition provided some close games, especially in the 8pm round across both premier grades.

Premier A

The game of the evening was between HGHS Langman and FTNC Premier Reserve as there was nothing in it for the whole 60 minutes.

HGHS Langman started strong, being ahead by five goals at the end of the first quarter, but by halftime there was only a two-goal difference with the score being 23 goals to 21. The third quarter was a draw and then HGHS Langman managed to creep ahead a bit, winning the game 47 goals to 43.

HGHS Langman, plagued with sickness and injury, had a rocky start. Due to limited players available, mid-courter Jess Jennings was up for the challenge and made the move from centre to goal defence to cover, coming away with an impressive nine turnovers over three quarters.

It was a full team effort on defence and attack, to push through and come away with the win.

For FTNC Premier Reserve, they let HGHS Langman score an easy five unanswered goals early in the game before settling. The defensive team welcomed Michaela Soffe back at wing defence and Mannor Fleming at goal defence, both moving well.

The team was not always able to capitalise on opposition errors and turnover ball. The injection of development player Kataraina Holmes at goal shoot allowed the team to settle and slow down. A zone defence worked well with all players playing their part providing a strong second quarter. Zoe Rosser returned after halftime into goal shoot helping the team draw that quarter.

Kyla Taylor at C for Melville Vetora Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

In the final quarter, the team was not able to take the opportunities presented but happy to get the bonus point.

Allied HOB Collins Premier and St Peter’s Premier also had a good game.

At halftime, Allied Premier had a good lead of 28 goals to 19 but the second half was goal for goal with St Peter’s winning the third quarter by a goal and the fourth quarter a draw. The fulltime score was 48 goals to 40.

For Allied Premier, they started strong in the first quarter. Keyani Leith at goal attack had an impressive game taking most of the shots. Kyra Collier at wing attack and Sammie Sullivan at centre played a hard and fast-paced game in the mid-court. The team played well together enabling them to take the win.

FTNC Premier were too strong this week for University of Waikato Premier and they won all four quarters. At halftime, the score was 31 goals to 16 and the fulltime score was 64 goals to 36.

Align Health Rangers Premier were completely dominant over Marist Verdettes Premier 1 with a high-scoring first half. The score at halftime was 44 goals to 13. The third quarter was more competitive but Rangers Premier were again strong in the final quarter winning the game 79 goals to 31.

Premier B

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve had a competitive game against St Paul’s Collegiate Premier with the game won in the final quarter.

Kate Mackay at C for University of Waikato Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

At the end of the first quarter, Rangers Premier Reserve led by four goals with St Paul’s pulling back a goal in the next quarter. At half-time, the score was 20 goals to 17. The third quarter was close again with Rangers Premier Reserve four goals ahead but they saved the best to last winning the game by 43 goals to 34.

For Rangers Premier Reserve it was a grind right from the start. With only seven players and no subs due to sickness, the team was proud of their efforts to keep going for the full 60 minutes.

Alicia Craig showed her skill throughout the court at centre and gained the ball at crucial times which saw the team take a much-needed lead at three-quarter time.

Keilani Hadfield at GA for HGHS Old Girls Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For St Paul’s it was a slow start in the first quarter. However, turnovers created by a strong team defence, led by good communication and commitment from Jasmine Davis at goal defence and goal keep, kept the team in the game until three-quarter time. The ball was brought through the court well with variety shown on attack, creating good opportunities for feeding into the circle.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve also had a competitive game against Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier with the game won again in the final quarter.

University Premier Reserve led by only two goals at the end of the first quarter. Waikato Diocesan won the next quarter to level the score. At halftime, the score was 20. The third quarter was close but University Premier Reserve pulled ahead to lead by three goals only to follow this up with a dominant final quarter both on attack and defence. The fulltime score was 48 goals to 32.

Northern United Sports Club Mamba (NUSC) were too good for Marist Verdettes Premier 2 winning every quarter. At halftime, the score was 28 goals to 11 and the fulltime score was 62 goals to 29.

HGHS Old Girls Premier completely dominated their game against Melville Vetora Premier with a consistently high score across four quarters. At halftime they led by 35 goals to 6 and they won the game 69 goals to 17.