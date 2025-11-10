The new Chiefs include Kyle Brown, Benet Kumeroa, Taine Kolose, Aisake Vakasiuola, Jayden Sa, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Kyren Taumoefolau, Isaac Hutchinson, Tyrone Thompson and Lalakai Foketi.

All Black Anton Lienert-Brown takes a sabbatical for 2026.

As the club enters its 30th year, returning Chiefs include Daniel Rona and Naitoa Ah Kuoi, as well as All Blacks Quinn Tupaea, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Cortez Ratima and Damian McKenzie.

The full squad will assemble at the end of this month, with a season opener against the Blues at Eden Park on February 14.

Fans will get their first chance to see the team at home on February 28, against long-time rivals the Crusaders – a repeat of the first Chiefs home game in 1996.

Gallagher Chiefs squad 2026

Props

Benet Kumeroa

George Dyer

Jared Proffit

Ollie Norris

Reuben O’Neill

Sione Ahio

Hookers

Brodie McAlister

Samisoni Taukei’aho

Taine Kolose

Tyrone Thompson

Locks

Aisake Vakasiuola

Fiti Sa

Jayden Sa

Josh Lord

Naitoa Ah Kuoi

Tupou Vaa’i

Loose forwards

Jahrome Brown

Kaylum Boshier

Luke Jacobson

Samipeni Finau

Simon Parker

Wallace Sititi

Halfbacks

Cortez Ratima

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

Xavier Roe

Inside Backs

Damian McKenzie

Josh Jacomb

Tepaea Cook-Savage

Midfielders

Daniel Rona

Kyle Brown

Lalakai Foketi

Quinn Tupaea

Outside Backs

Emoni Narawa

Etene Nanai-Seturo

Isaac Hutchinson

Kyren Taumoefolau

Leroy Carter

Liam Coombes-Fabling