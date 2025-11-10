The new Chiefs include Kyle Brown, Benet Kumeroa, Taine Kolose, Aisake Vakasiuola, Jayden Sa, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Kyren Taumoefolau, Isaac Hutchinson, Tyrone Thompson and Lalakai Foketi.
All Black Anton Lienert-Brown takes a sabbatical for 2026.
As the club enters its 30th year, returning Chiefs include Daniel Rona and Naitoa Ah Kuoi, as well as All Blacks Quinn Tupaea, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Cortez Ratima and Damian McKenzie.
The full squad will assemble at the end of this month, with a season opener against the Blues at Eden Park on February 14.
Fans will get their first chance to see the team at home on February 28, against long-time rivals the Crusaders – a repeat of the first Chiefs home game in 1996.
Gallagher Chiefs squad 2026
Props
Benet Kumeroa
George Dyer
Jared Proffit
Ollie Norris
Reuben O’Neill
Sione Ahio
Hookers
Brodie McAlister
Samisoni Taukei’aho
Taine Kolose
Tyrone Thompson
Locks
Aisake Vakasiuola
Fiti Sa
Jayden Sa
Josh Lord
Naitoa Ah Kuoi
Tupou Vaa’i
Loose forwards
Jahrome Brown
Kaylum Boshier
Luke Jacobson
Samipeni Finau
Simon Parker
Wallace Sititi
Halfbacks
Cortez Ratima
Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
Xavier Roe
Inside Backs
Damian McKenzie
Josh Jacomb
Tepaea Cook-Savage
Midfielders
Daniel Rona
Kyle Brown
Lalakai Foketi
Quinn Tupaea
Outside Backs
Emoni Narawa
Etene Nanai-Seturo
Isaac Hutchinson
Kyren Taumoefolau
Leroy Carter
Liam Coombes-Fabling