Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News / Sport

Gallagher Chiefs confirm 2026 squad with mix of All Blacks and new talent

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

The Gallagher Chiefs have announced their 2026 squad. Photo / Photosport.nz

The Gallagher Chiefs have announced their 2026 squad. Photo / Photosport.nz

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Gallagher Chiefs have revealed their 2026 squad, marking the start of a new era as Jono Gibbes takes the reins as head coach.

The squad consists of 15 All Blacks, 13 capped Chiefs and 10 uncapped Chiefs.

Gibbes said it was “an exciting time” for the club.

“This group

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save