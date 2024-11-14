Throughout his career, Masson has only fought in Australia and New Zealand.

Fighting over long distances presents unique challenges, including time zone differences, the effects of long-haul flights on the body, acclimatising to a new environment, language barriers and ensuring access to necessary supplies like wraps and untainted food.

This fight introduces new challenges for the former world champion, who is facing one of the best fighters in the world.

A victory for Masson would be the biggest win of his career.

Masternak, a 37-year-old Polish boxer, has had an 18-year professional career, with 54 fights under his belt.

He is currently ranked No 4 in the IBF, No 8 on Boxrec, No 11 in the WBO, and No 13 in the WBC.

Masternak has held multiple titles, including the IBO Intercontinental, EBU European, WBC International Silver, WBA Intercontinental, WBO European and IBF Intercontinental cruiserweight titles.

For the first six years of his career, Masternak remained undefeated with 30 wins.

However, in 2013, he suffered his first loss against former WBC World Champion Grigory Drozd, missing a world title opportunity on a legendary Wladimir Klitschko undercard.

He received an interim world title opportunity in 2014 but lost to Youri Kayembre Kalenga.

Between 2014 and 2018, Masternak experienced a cycle of rebuilding his career, getting close to a world title shot, only to lose before a world title eliminator.

Between 2020 and 2023, he went on a six-fight winning streak, including a world title eliminator victory against Commonwealth silver medallist Australian Jason Whateley.

In December 2023, Masternak lost his first world title opportunity in his 18-year career.

Both Masson and Masternak are at similar stages in their careers, focusing on rebuilding.