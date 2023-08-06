Waikato prop Toka Natua scores Waikato’s winning try against Counties in FPC action on Saturday afternoon at St Paul’s Collegiate.

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC showed their strength as they mounted another come-from-behind victory to beat Counties Manukau Heat 13-5 at St Paul’s Collegiate in Hamilton on Saturday for week four of the Farah Palmer Cup.

A messy first half of turnover ball and costly errors from both sides meant it took 38 minutes for the first points to be scored.

Waikato was the first on the scoreboard: after bouncing her first penalty shot off the posts, Renee Holmes was given another opportunity in a handier position and this time didn’t miss, giving Waikato a 3-0 lead.

However, the visitors struck back quickly as Jaymie Kolose found some space and was able to score in the corner. Mererengi Paul was unable to convert the try but Counties Manukau Heat went into the halftime break with a 5-3 lead.

In the second half, the errors and turnovers continued to plague both teams’ attacks and again the points would come late.

With 12 minutes to play, Kennedy Simon broke through the Counties Manukau defence and was brought down within 5m of the try line. Toka Natua, with a huge leg drive from the pick-and-go, barged her way over to score the go-ahead try. Holmes added the extras and Waikato took a 10-5 lead.

Close to fulltime, Waikato made it a two-score game, when Holmes was successful with another penalty that made it 13-5. The score remained unchanged, as Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC would complete another comeback to remain undefeated at the top of the premiership in the Farah Palmer Cup.

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC 13 (Toka Natua try; Renee Holmes 1 conversion, 2 penalties)

Counties Manukau Heat 5 (Jaymie Kolose try)

HT: 3-5