“[If] you’ve got a 70kg boxer or fighter getting in and fighting a 120kg fighter, you’ve got a little bit of difference here. Somebody’s going to get hurt.”

The prizemoney for the events has been $50,000 each time, funded by a social media influencer, known as “The Doctor”, who shares streaming and gambling videos.

The first event, held in May in Auckland under the theme “King of the Streets”, saw 32 fighters take part.

Auckland professional boxer Panuve Helu took home the title.

The second event, held in June, was a women’s tournament, which was won by Nailini Helu, Panuve’s sister, a Tongan-born professional boxer living in Auckland.

The third fight, a “convicts only” event, took place in Christchurch and was won by Kaia Cole.

The most recent event was held under the theme “King of the Knockouts”.

All fighters that participated in this round have been or are active fighters and have a winning knockout to their name.

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker announced the first "1-minute scrap tournament" in May. Photo / Annaleise Shortland

Among them were former New Zealand national super welterweight boxing champion Daniel Maxwell, current New Zealand national light heavyweight boxing champion Michael Helg and King in the Ring champion Suran Juanmiry.

Taking part in the event was a risk for Waitai on many levels, but especially as his next professional fight, a WBA Oceania super middleweight title fight, is due to take place on December 13.

An injury would have forced him to give up on this major regional title opportunity.

For Waitai, the risk paid off.

In his second and third 1-minute scrap fights, he won by decision.

In the finals, it was between Waitai and James Bishop, an MMA fighter from Christchurch who previously fought in the Australian FC and HEX Fight Series.

Waitai won the fight by stoppage.

On social media, Waitai said he initially wasn’t meant to take part in the event.

“Got the late call-up to fight in the 1-min scraps [with] two days’ notice.”

He called it an “insane event” and said he “didn’t do this for money”.

“I had to do this for my own self and my own mind. It has been a rough road lately but this is me fighting back.

“[As] always couldn’t do it without my team, my whānau, my friends, love yous all. Hauraki hard.”

Hooker already announced the next 1-min scraps event, to be held in December.

It is aimed specifically at fathers, with no “official ring fights” and carries the title “Daddest Man on the Planet”.

Meanwhile, Waitai’s WBA Oceania super middleweight title fight against Chinese boxer Mielifeier Dalielibieke is set to take place at Due Drop Events Centre in Auckland on December 13, as part of the next BX-9 event.

For Waitai, who holds the IBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title, the upcoming fight is the biggest of his career.

In boxing, there are four major sanctioning bodies – the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC – which give a boxer credibility for their career.

A regional title from any of these organisations is more than just bragging rights, it can also put the boxer into the top 15 rankings of each of the bodies, meaning eventually chances of a world title.

Waitai will take on Dalielibieke, who holds a record of 10 wins and two losses and has not fought since October 2023.

Dalielibieke made his debut in 2016 and has not won a title in his career as of yet, making this an important fight for him too.

He has fought some people with decent records, including Philippines national champion Prabhjot Singh (7-2-1), Jesson Inso (10-7-1), former WBO Asia Pacific champion Jason Egera (24-21-2), Junjesie Ibgos (13-5-0) and Tumaerbieke Nuerbieke (5-0-0).

- Additional reporting by RNZ

Benjamin Watt is a retired boxing judge and New Zealand boxing writer with a decade of experience. Watt has also been BoxRec’s New Zealand record-keeper since 2014.