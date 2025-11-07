Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News / Sport

Dan Hooker’s 1-minute scrap tournament winner Francis Waitai booked for regional title fight

Benjamin Watt
Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

Francis Waitai after winning the IBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title in June. Photo / Supplied

Francis Waitai after winning the IBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title in June. Photo / Supplied

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hauraki fighter Francis Waitai has won the fourth edition of Dan Hooker’s controversial 1-minute scrap tournament.

Hooker announced the first tournament of its kind in May, drawing heavy criticism from the public and boxing pundits, as well as attracting police attention.

Talking to RNZ at the time, New Zealand Boxing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save