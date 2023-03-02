The Gallagher Chiefs are seeking to follow up their opening-round victory against the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs are ready for their second game of the 2023 DHL Super Rugby Pacific season after an outstanding game against the Crusaders last week.

The Waikato team will take on Moana Pasifika in Melbourne on Saturday, seeking to follow up the opening-round victory.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan has named a strong squad, opting for a largely retained team from the game in Christchurch.

Despite having come out of that game with a few niggles, McMillan says he managed to name the bulk of last week’s squad as he looks to build some cohesion while balancing the need to inject a few fresh bodies.

“While the team is pleased with the opening-round win, I am looking for a further step up against a talented Moana Pasifika side,” McMillan says.

In changes to the starting pack, Ollie Norris starts at loosehead in place of Aidan Ross, while Etene Nanai-Seturo returns on the left wing after he was a late withdrawal against the Crusaders, with last week’s debutante Liam Coombes-Fabling moving to the right wing.

The starting 15 for the game against Moana Pasifika. Image / Supplied

There are several changes in the reserves including hooker Tyrone Thompson, prop Jared Proffit, lock Laghlan McWhannell, loose forward Simon Parker, first-five Bryn Gatland and outside back Ngatungane Punivai.

McMillan says: “We have belief in our squad and this is an opportunity for some to press their claims.”

Players Angus Ta’avao (season), Atu Moli, Josh Lord, Quinn Tupaea, Emoni Narawa, Anton Lienert-Brown, Aidan Ross and Bradley Slater were not considered for the squad due to injury.

About the previous game against the Crusaders, McMillan says the team was well prepared.

“The desire to work hard for the full 80 minutes was outstanding. Anything less than that and you won’t come away from Christchurch with much, so it was a pleasing start,” McMillan says.

”Our set-piece improved in the second half, the collisions were strong and we used possession well with a sound, tactical kicking game.”

The starting 15 (Chiefs caps in brackets) are

1. Ollie Norris (29)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (64)

3. George Dyer (9)

4. Brodie Retallick (116)

5. Tupou Vaa’i (32)

6. Pita Gus Sowakula (54)

7. Sam Cane (Co-Captain, 138)

8. Luke Jacobson (50)

9. Brad Weber (Co-Captain, 111)

10. Damian McKenzie (96)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (29)

12. Rameka Poihipi (15)

13. Alex Nankivell (59)

14. Liam Coombes-Fabling (1)

15. Shaun Stevenson (68)

Reserves

16. Tyrone Thompson (5)

17. Jared Proffit (Debut)

18. John Ryan (1)

19. Laghlan McWhannell (3)

20. Simon Parker (3)

21. Cortez Ratima (10)

22. Bryn Gatland (47)

23. Ngatungane Punivai (Debut)

● The Details

What: Gallagher Chiefs v Moana Pasifika

When: Saturday, March 4, at 7.05pm

Where: AAMI Stadium, Melbourne