Tenika Willison (left), Harono Te Iringa, Abigail Roache and Apii Nicholls-Pualau.

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa have secured another four players for the 2023 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki season as Tenika Willison, Abigail Roache, Apii Nicholls-Pualau and Harono Te Iringa join the team.

Te Iringa already played for the Hamilton-based team in last year’s Aupiki season, while Willison, Roache and Nicholls-Pualau join the squad as replacement players for Renee Wickliffe (retiring), Pia Tapsell (ACL injury), Chelsea Semple (maternity leave) and Merania Paraone (playing overseas).

Te Iringa assisted the team in taking out the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title, which saw her selected to attend the Black Ferns’ training camp ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

She says she is super excited to play for the team again. “I love this team, love the vibes and [am] looking forward to going to war with my wāhine.”

Willison is a current Black Ferns Sevens player who was a part of the gold medal-winning side at the Tokyo Olympics. She represented New Zealand in touch rugby and began her training with the Black Ferns Sevens team at just 16 years old.

Willison says she is excited about getting among the team culture of the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa.

Harono Te Iringa already played for the Waikato team during last year’s Aupiki season. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“I’m looking forward to jumping back into the home colours... and seeing what the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa is all about.”

Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua says Willison’s ability to see the game, creating space for others and herself, has always been special.

“She is a triple threat, her skillset and ability to execute that under pressure will be massive for us. She also adds so much off the field, she’s a real champion of the unseen māhi and we can’t wait to have her in our environment,” Kaua said.

Roache joins the squad off the back of a successful Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) campaign with the Auckland Storm that saw the team place third in the Premiership. She is also a league player, and made her Kiwi Ferns debut at last year’s Rugby League World Cup.

Abigail Roache made her Kiwi Ferns debut at last year’s Rugby League World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Roache says she is excited about the challenge. “This opportunity was unexpected but when Muz [Kaua] gave me the call it wasn’t a hard decision. I’m grateful to be heading into an environment with so much experience to help me grow as an athlete.”

Kaua says Roache is an athlete whose work ethic matches her talent.

Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua.

“She has a huge future in the game of league, sevens or XVs - she plays what’s in front [of her], is physical, smart and team-first. We think it’s really important we keep reopening the door to players like Abi, and having played FPC and sevens at a young age, she is a massive asset.”

Nicholls-Pualau is a player for the Gold Coast Titans in the Telstra NRL Women’s Premiership, previously playing for the New Zealand Warriors. Outside of her rugby career, she is a police officer.

Nicholls-Pualau says it is a privilege to be selected and she is honoured to be a part of “such a special event”.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been involved with rugby union, but I know there will be a wealth of knowledge and experience within the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa. I’m very lucky to be in that space and I look forward to absorbing it all and having fun.”

Kaua says Nicholls-Pualau brings a wealth of experience to the team, taking “possession” of the fullback jersey for the Kiwi Ferns as well as being a “phenomenal” sevens and tag player.

“She is an athlete who plays instinctively and is a threat to any defensive line. As a policewoman and mum of two, she is fiercely competitive but with a deep care of people. We know her potential and we know she will add value to our squad on and off the field,” Kaua said.

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa squad is now diving into pre-season training ahead of the Super Rugby Aupiki kicking off on February 25.