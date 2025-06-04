“I’m excited about where this team has gotten to and I’m hungry to turn that into some championship success.
“It’s not just the results that keep you around – it’s the environment and the team culture. Between the coaches, management and the players, there’s a good group of people here and they make it pretty hard to leave.”
Jacobson said he has been able to improve his game and leadership with the team.
“I grew up supporting this team and after playing with them for eight years, it’s a team that continues to really align with my values.”
In terms of goals, Jacobson said he would love to clock up 100 games for the Chiefs.
Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said Jacobson’s leadership had been key in shaping the character of the team.
“He leads with integrity, humility and total commitment to the jersey, and that’s respected by everyone. His decision to re-sign speaks volumes about the culture we’ve built and the direction we’re heading.”