Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News / Sport
Updated

Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson signs with the club and New Zealand Rugby for two more years

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

Luke Jacobson has re-signed with the Chiefs. Photo / Aaron Gillions, Photosport

Luke Jacobson has re-signed with the Chiefs. Photo / Aaron Gillions, Photosport

Gallagher Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson will stay with the club for another two years, the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby announced this week.

Since making his debut in 2018, Jacobson, originally from Cambridge, has made 89 appearances for the club.

His performances saw him debut for the All Blacks in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport