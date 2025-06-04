Luke Jacobson has re-signed with the Chiefs. Photo / Aaron Gillions, Photosport

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Luke Jacobson has re-signed with the Chiefs. Photo / Aaron Gillions, Photosport

Gallagher Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson will stay with the club for another two years, the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby announced this week.

Since making his debut in 2018, Jacobson, originally from Cambridge, has made 89 appearances for the club.

His performances saw him debut for the All Blacks in 2019, earning 23 appearances in the black jersey.

Now in his second year as captain following the departure of former skipper Sam Cane, Jacobson guided the Chiefs through back-to-back finals campaigns.

Jacobson said he was excited about the Chiefs’ future.