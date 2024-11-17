“Waipā is the ‘Home of Champions’ in every sense of the word,” O’Regan said.

“We are a champion community, and it’s important we come together after a busy year to have some fun and celebrate the mahi and achievements of our inspiring Olympians and Paralympians.”

Confirmed as attending are cyclists Ellesse Andrews, Shanne Fulton, Rebecca Petch, Bryony Botha and Emily Sherman, rowers Brooke Francis and Phoebe Spoors, sailor Wilkinson and teammate Erica Dawson and para-cyclists Anna Taylor and Devon Briggs, to name just a few.

Along with the opportunity to snap a selfie with their favourite athletes and see a medal up close, attendees can enjoy a family atmosphere with games, food trucks and live music.

The council staff encourage people to walk, scoot or bike to the event to minimise parking pressure.

A free bus service from Te Awamutu and Hamilton will be provided for the event.

The date has been set to coincide with the return of many athletes from international competition.

It will align with other sporting events taking place that weekend, including the Karāpiro Rowing Inc Christmas Regatta on Lake Karāpiro and APL New Zealand Grand Prix at the Grassroots Velodrome.

For all the event details, visit Waipā District Council’s website.