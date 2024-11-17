Several Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club Olympians and Ngāroto sailing alumnus Micah Wilkinson will be welcomed home to a Waipā community celebration in Cambridge next month.
Waipā's record number of 2024 Paris Olympians and Paralympians is set to be the district’s largest celebration of our champion athletes.
Following New Zealand’s most successful Olympic campaign, 20 Waipā athletes, along with their coaches and support crew, will be honoured at a civic ceremony and community event on Victoria Square, Cambridge on Friday, December 13.
The festivities will take place from 3pm to 6pm, with the athletes on stage from 4pm, offering the community a chance to celebrate our local champions and enjoy family-friendly activities.
Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan will lead the civic ceremony.