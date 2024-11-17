Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News / Sport

Cambridge to host celebration for returning Olympians and Paralympians

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Te Awamutu's Rebecca Petch is one of the Olympians set to be part of the Waipā district’s largest celebration of the region's champion athletes. Photo / Ed Sykes / SWpix.come

Te Awamutu's Rebecca Petch is one of the Olympians set to be part of the Waipā district’s largest celebration of the region's champion athletes. Photo / Ed Sykes / SWpix.come

Several Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club Olympians and Ngāroto sailing alumnus Micah Wilkinson will be welcomed home to a Waipā community celebration in Cambridge next month.

Waipā's record number of 2024 Paris Olympians and Paralympians is set to be the district’s largest celebration of our champion athletes.

Following New Zealand’s most successful Olympic campaign, 20 Waipā athletes, along with their coaches and support crew, will be honoured at a civic ceremony and community event on Victoria Square, Cambridge on Friday, December 13.

The festivities will take place from 3pm to 6pm, with the athletes on stage from 4pm, offering the community a chance to celebrate our local champions and enjoy family-friendly activities.

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan will lead the civic ceremony.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Waipā is the ‘Home of Champions’ in every sense of the word,” O’Regan said.

“We are a champion community, and it’s important we come together after a busy year to have some fun and celebrate the mahi and achievements of our inspiring Olympians and Paralympians.”

Confirmed as attending are cyclists Ellesse Andrews, Shanne Fulton, Rebecca Petch, Bryony Botha and Emily Sherman, rowers Brooke Francis and Phoebe Spoors, sailor Wilkinson and teammate Erica Dawson and para-cyclists Anna Taylor and Devon Briggs, to name just a few.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Along with the opportunity to snap a selfie with their favourite athletes and see a medal up close, attendees can enjoy a family atmosphere with games, food trucks and live music.

The council staff encourage people to walk, scoot or bike to the event to minimise parking pressure.

A free bus service from Te Awamutu and Hamilton will be provided for the event.

The date has been set to coincide with the return of many athletes from international competition.

It will align with other sporting events taking place that weekend, including the Karāpiro Rowing Inc Christmas Regatta on Lake Karāpiro and APL New Zealand Grand Prix at the Grassroots Velodrome.

For all the event details, visit Waipā District Council’s website.

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport