Zep Clarke-Lynn, Raymond Richards, Alex Mukuka and Martin Sichivula after the fight against Ross Malthus in May.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Boxing: Waikato fighter Alex Mukuka to take on Dominic Reed in Taupō

Zep Clarke-Lynn, Raymond Richards, Alex Mukuka and Martin Sichivula after the fight against Ross Malthus in May.

Matamata fighter Alex Mukuka will return to the professional boxing ring in October.

The Commonwealth Games representative will fight Christchurch’s Dominic Reed in Taupō.

Mukuka, a four-time New Zealand national amateur champion, was last in the ring in May when he defeated Whangārei’s Ross Malthus by unanimous decision in Te Awamutu.

Mukuka previously said his ultimate goal was to become a world champion, but before that can happen he has a long road ahead of him, including winning a New Zealand title and a major regional title from one of the four main sanctioning bodies.

Meanwhile, Reed is a Muay Thai world champion (ISKA World Muay Thai Super Featherweight) and a veteran of martial arts with over 60 fights across various combat sports codes.