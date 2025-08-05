“[He] could’ve easily of gotten [sic] out any lesser opponent on the night”.

Masson had to stay patient in the fight and just slowly break down Parker.

Masson landed significant body shots, which took a toll on Parker and eventually put him down.

However, Parker wouldn’t have quit on his own, so to protect his boxer, his trainer threw in the towel.

Masson admitted he wanted to land a knockout-reel punch, but held on to the pressure, which he said led to his win.

Now, Masson has his eyes firmly on a special Waikato bout against David Nyika.

Floyd Masson (right) has taken home the IBF Pan Pacific Cruiserweight title. Photo / Combat Analytics

Nyika recently had a stoppage win over another New Zealander, Nikolas Charalampous, which means, like Masson, he has great potential to rise into the IBF’s top 10.

With both in the top 10 of the cruiserweight division, this could lead to a world title eliminator fight.

The winner would go on to fight current IBF world champion Jai Opetaia of Australia.

Di Carlo said the Masson-Nyika bout was likely.

“I really think it’s a must – David Nyika and Floyd Masson need to meet, to determine who is the next in line for a showdown with Jai Opetaia.”

Masson reaffirmed he was keen on the fight.

“If they sent me a fight offer in the next two weeks, I would take it, I am ready to go, my body feels good, I am always keen to fight.”

Masson and Nyika know each other well, being boxers who grew up together in the amateur boxing scene in Waikato. Both now live and train in Australia.

The two almost faced each other in September 2024 when Nyika was scheduled to fight Blake Caparello.

When Caparello failed a drug test and Nyika needed a new opponent, Masson was one of the potential replacements.

However, Nyika ended up fighting American boxer Tommy Karpency.

Masson previously said he would love to fight Nyika, but he would love for the fight to happen in Waikato.

If that bout is unable to become reality, Masson said he was also interested in a rematch with Italian Fabio Turchi, who is currently ranked 11th by the WBO.

Benjamin Watt is a retired boxing judge and New Zealand boxing writer with a decade of experience. Watt has also been BoxRec’s New Zealand record-keeper since 2014.