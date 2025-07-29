Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Waikato boxer Floyd Masson will fight John Parker tomorrow.

Waikato boxer Floyd Masson is preparing for his fight against John Parker tomorrow – however, he has already hinted at big plans for the future.

If Masson wins the IBF Pan Pacific Cruiserweight title against Parker, he could be catapulted into the IBF cruiserweight Top 10 ranking, which would put him in line for a potential world title shot or a world title eliminator.

Masson said he was very interested in fighting fellow Waikato boxer David Nyika.

“That’s another fight that could easily happen after this one [against Parker].

“He is one of the best in the world, and that’s who I want to test myself against.”