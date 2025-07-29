Waikato boxer Floyd Masson is preparing for his fight against John Parker tomorrow – however, he has already hinted at big plans for the future.
If Masson wins the IBF Pan Pacific Cruiserweight title against Parker, he could be catapulted into the IBF cruiserweight Top 10 ranking, which would puthim in line for a potential world title shot or a world title eliminator.
Masson said he was very interested in fighting fellow Waikato boxer David Nyika.
“That’s another fight that could easily happen after this one [against Parker].
“He is one of the best in the world, and that’s who I want to test myself against.”
However, Caparello failed a drug test and Nyika needed a new opponent.
Masson was one of the potential replacements, but Nyika ended up fighting American boxer Tommy Karpency.
If Masson and Nyika end up facing each other in the future, Masson said he wanted the fight to happen on their old stomping ground.
“That’s a fight to happen in New Zealand, I reckon, especially back in the Waikato,” Masson said.
If the two face off, it could be one of the biggest fights for the Waikato boxing scene since David Tua-Shane Cameron in Hamilton in 2009.
Nyika and his team have been approached for comment.
The Floyd Masson-John Parker IBF Pan Pacific Cruiserweight Title fight is tomorrow at Brisbane Powerhouse, Australia.
Other New Zealanders on the card include Whanganui-born Jahzia Puohotaua who will take on Jack Gregory, Christchurch-born Frank Amato who will take on Levin-born Jeremiah Tupai-Ui and Whangaparaoa fighter Marcus Heywood who will take on Cullan Peters.
Benjamin Watt is a retired boxing judge and New Zealand boxing writer with a decade of experience. Watt has also been BoxRec’s New Zealand record-keeper since 2014.