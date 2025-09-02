Waikato boxer Floyd Masson will fight Indian boxer Dharmender Grewal in Brisbane this month.

Waikato boxer Floyd Masson will face Indian fighter Dharmender Grewal in Brisbane this month.

The September 18 fight will be on the undercard of No Limit Boxing’s main event featuring Liam Paro vs David Papot.

Masson, who is from Te Awamutu but living in Australia, is coming fresh off a recent win against John Parker, for the IBF Pan Pacific cruiser-weight title.

After his win against Parker, Masson has risen in the international boxing rankings, now ranked 11th in IBF, 15th in WBC and 33rd on Boxrec.

However, Masson’s team said they were disappointed in the IBF rankings as they had hoped a win over Parker would lift Masson into the top 10.