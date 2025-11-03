Hamilton-based boxer Sheilla Yama won a gold medal at the Sol2023 Pacific Games. She is pictured with trainer Cairo George.

Hamilton boxer Sheilla Yama will take on Rishon Harris, of Queenstown, in a “keep busy fight” in Auckland this weekend.

Yama is currently undefeated in her professional boxing career with four wins, one of them was by way of knockout.

However, this has caused some issues for her trainer and manager Cairo George, as he has struggled to find an opponent.

The Hamiltonian was originally booked to fight in Australia recently but the event was eventually cancelled as no one wanted to fight Yama.

She last fought in June at the BX-9 event, where she took on Australian fighter Louise Creaven for the PBC International Super Lightweight title.