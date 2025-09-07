They are Hayden “Kaioken” Crawford-Williams, of Te Aroha, Pikiao “The Tiger” Tairua-Bracken, of Hamilton, and Isaac “The Nightmare” Tshikula, of Hamilton.

Crawford-Williams, who has a has a Kickboxing record of 15 - 1 - 0, will take on Auckland fighter Mandela Ale.

Crawford-Williams has already won five titles in his career, including multiple New Zealand titles.

He last fought at the King in the Ring event, also organised by Suttie, where he reached the finals in the eight-man tournament, losing to UFC fighter Blood Diamond.

Talking about the upcoming fight, Crawford-Williams said he was more than ready for it.

“I’ve proven I can mix it with the best, now is my time. I’ve learned from that fight, and now I’m coming to Arsenal X to show I’m worthy of sitting with kings.

“Every fight is history in the making, and I plan on writing mine in bold.”

Hayden “Kaioken” Crawford-Williams, of Te Aroha, will fight Mandela Ale, of Auckland. Photo / Combat Sport Network

Meanwhile, Tairua-Bracken will take on Australian fighter Hassan Solati Moghaddam.

Between all combat sports, Tairua-Bracken holds a record of 25 - 12 - 0 and he is the WKBF New Zealand national Kickboxing champion.

He recently took part in combat boxing event BX-9, where he won by unanimous decision against Jeffrey Kelly.

“I thrive under pressure. Training alongside Titus Proctor, I know exactly what it takes to stand at the top,” Tairua-Bracken said.

“Arsenal X 4 is my chance to show the country that the Tiger’s stripes are earned, not given, and I’m here to earn mine in blood and sweat.”

Tshikula will fight Waelin Kerekere, of Auckland.

Tshikula won multiple titles in his career, including the WKBF New Zealand national kickboxing title and the WKA Central North Island Kickboxing title.

Arsenal X 4 will take place on Saturday, September 13 at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland. Tickets are available via the Eventfinda website.

The event can also be watched on TVNZ+.

Benjamin Watt is a retired boxing judge and New Zealand boxing writer with a decade of experience. Watt has also been BoxRec’s New Zealand record-keeper since 2014.