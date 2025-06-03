Leading by seven going into the final stanza, the home side couldn’t have asked for a better finish when delivering a forceful 22-8 statement, scoring the last 11 goals in the process – with the final two being super shots.
Sitting out last week after suffering a head knock, Ali Wilshier returned to centre in the Magic starting line-up, while the Northern Stars presented with the same seven as their last outing.
The Magic made an impressive start on attack, with captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Claire O’Brien delivering deep feeds into the athletic Tui under the hoop.
Hard-working defender Remi Kamo, with two intercepts and seven deflections, also helped ensure the Magic were left looking over their shoulders as the Stars chipped away to reduce an eight-goal deficit to just two, prompting a technical time-out for the home side.
It induced the appropriate response, with the mobile shooting circle of Tui and Ekenasio hitting back as they knocked the spirit out of the Stars’ challenge.
Wilson kept the Stars well in contention with a super shot but Tui responded in similar fashion.
As they grew in confidence, the court opened up in dazzling style for the Magic and they continued to excel on attack.
With the scoreboard ticking over, the Magic were left well-placed when leading 50-43 at the last break.
The two teams are now preparing for their rematch on Monday, June 9, at Auckland’s Pulman Arena at 7.30pm.