Leading by seven going into the final stanza, the home side couldn’t have asked for a better finish when delivering a forceful 22-8 statement, scoring the last 11 goals in the process – with the final two being super shots.

Sitting out last week after suffering a head knock, Ali Wilshier returned to centre in the Magic starting line-up, while the Northern Stars presented with the same seven as their last outing.

The Magic made an impressive start on attack, with captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Claire O’Brien delivering deep feeds into the athletic Tui under the hoop.

With the home side in a threatening mood, the Stars adopted a more patient approach as the team level-pegged before the Magic broke the arm-wrestle.

Feeding off turnover opportunities, the Magic finished the first quarter strongly with a 17-14 lead.

The Stars resumed with a reshuffled midcourt, which included the injection of former Silver Fern Kayla Johnson at wing defence.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio in action in Hamilton on Monday. Photo / Michael Bradley

That change helped the visitors add speed and improved through-court flow as they closed to within one.

However, the Magic continued to get quick ball to Tui, who dominated at the shooting end through her variety of play, movement and accuracy.

Defensively, the Magic were also able to disrupt the Stars’ progress.

In-circle defenders Erena Mikaere and Georgia Tong stalled the Stars’ shooting connections, while wing defence Georgia Edgecombe finished with two intercepts and seven deflections.

The Magic were quick to punish errors from the Stars as the home side took a 33-25 lead into the main break.

Two quick goals to start the third quarter heralded the Stars’ improved output during their best stanza of the match.

Captain Maia Wilson and the lofty Charlie Bell got in the groove with their shooter-to-shooter exchanges on the back of strong drives and feeds from Mila Reuelu-Buchanan.

Hard-working defender Remi Kamo, with two intercepts and seven deflections, also helped ensure the Magic were left looking over their shoulders as the Stars chipped away to reduce an eight-goal deficit to just two, prompting a technical time-out for the home side.

It induced the appropriate response, with the mobile shooting circle of Tui and Ekenasio hitting back as they knocked the spirit out of the Stars’ challenge.

Wilson kept the Stars well in contention with a super shot but Tui responded in similar fashion.

As they grew in confidence, the court opened up in dazzling style for the Magic and they continued to excel on attack.

With the scoreboard ticking over, the Magic were left well-placed when leading 50-43 at the last break.

The two teams are now preparing for their rematch on Monday, June 9, at Auckland’s Pulman Arena at 7.30pm.