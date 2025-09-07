Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic have revealed their squad for the 2026 ANZ Premiership. Photo / John Cowpland, Michael Bradley Photography

Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic have revealed their squad for the 2026 ANZ Premiership. Photo / John Cowpland, Michael Bradley Photography

The Waikato Bay of Plenty Avis Magic have revealed their squad for the 2026 ANZ Premiership.

The team have retained the core of their 2025 squad, however, there will be two new additions from current New Zealand Under 21 representatives, Losa Fifita and Sarah Guiney.

Magic head coach Mary-Jane Araroa said the squad represented “the future of Magic netball”.

“Having this mix of experience, leadership, and youth makes for a balanced and hungry squad.”

She said keeping the bulk of the squad together was “a real strength” heading into the season.