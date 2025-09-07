“It gives us continuity, combinations, and trust in each other, which is such an advantage when other teams are starting over.
“At the same time, we’ve added in two emerging talents who bring real energy and future promise.”
Araroa said the U21 athletes had shown they can perform against the best in their age group.
“Losa’s physical presence and defensive intensity are exciting, while Sarah’s accuracy and calm head under pressure will add great depth. They’re the type of players we want to nurture and grow inside our Magic environment.”
The returning backbone of the side are Erena Mikaere, Georgie Edgecombe, Silver Ferns shooter Saviour Tui, midcourters Ariana Cable-Dixon and Ali Wilshier, and defender Oceane Maihi. Kate Taylor and Kaiya Kepa also return.
Magic squad 2026
Shooters
- Saviour Tui
- Kate Taylor
- Sarah Guiney
Midcourt
- Ariana Cable-Dixon
- Ali Wilshier
- Georgie Edgecombe
- Kaiya Kepa
Defence
- Erena Mikaere
- Oceane Maihi
- Losa Fifita