ANZ Premiership 2026: Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic lock in squad

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic have revealed their squad for the 2026 ANZ Premiership. Photo / John Cowpland, Michael Bradley Photography

The Waikato Bay of Plenty Avis Magic have revealed their squad for the 2026 ANZ Premiership.

The team have retained the core of their 2025 squad, however, there will be two new additions from current New Zealand Under 21 representatives, Losa Fifita and Sarah Guiney.

Magic head coach Mary-Jane Araroa

