A dominant first quarter from the Magic put the stamp on the match and the Stars never recovered.

Drawn second and fourth quarters were not enough for the home side to make any inroads after the damaging first and third quarters the visitors delivered.

With their attacking line on-song, shooters Saviour Tui and Ameliaranne Ekenasio were almost unstoppable when on a roll, the rest of the Magic team following suit to leave the Stars with few answers in stemming the tide.

Captain Maia Wilson was a steady hand under the Stars hoop with her accuracy but a lack of ball hindered the home side’s progress throughout.

Looking for a change in fortune, the Stars opted for a different shooting pair to start with, Wilson moving back to her more traditional role of goal shoot and Monica Falkner getting her first start of the season, at goal attack.

Meanwhile, the Magic remained with the same unchanged seven who enjoyed an impressive first-up win last week.

The Magic picked up where they left off last week against the same opposition, their attacking end moving into top gear early and impressing with the fluidity, ball delivery and movement from Ekenasio, Claire O’Brien and Ali Wilshier.

Magic's Ali Wilshier in action during the Stars v Magic ANZ Premiership Netball match in Auckland. Photo / Michael Bradley

Under the hoop, Tui was the clinical finisher of the excellent work being done in front of her while showcasing her aerial skills, athleticism and shooting accuracy.

At the other end, the defensive pairing of Georgia Tong and Erena Mikaere were equally influential as the visitors raced out to a 20-11 first-quarter lead.

Former Silver Fern Kayla Johnson was injected into goal defence for the Stars on the resumption, with wing defence Samon Nathan following soon afterwards for her first game-time of the season after coming back from injury.

Showing more defensive grit, the Stars competed on level terms, before the Magic produced a storming finishing burst to nail home their dominance.

Three shots from Falkner did little to repair the damage, the Magic happy to stick with one-pointers in a drawn second quarter and a handy 38-29 lead at the main break.

A 5-1 start to the third term set the tone for the Magic, who continued in relentless fashion while knocking any sign of resistance out of the Stars.

Making it look easy at times, Ekenasio and Tui worked in perfect unison in the Magic’s attacking circle, the Stars defence unable to inflict any damage as their deficit continued to climb.

Mikaere and Tong gave the Stars no respite at the other end, the pair picking up intercepts and getting their hands to multiple deflections.

Australian Charlie Bell took over at goal shoot but the Stars had an ever-growing mountain to climb when staring down a 56-39 scoreline at the last turn.