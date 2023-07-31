Todd Doolan in action for Leamington against Ōhaupō at Ōhaupō Memorial Park during 2023. Photo / Jesse Wood

Every year a gold mine of talent is unearthed in Waikato club rugby but there are also a lot of legendary, familiar and random faces to show up on the scene - whether they’re new to the region, returning or have been playing for several decades.

Some of these players have been playing regularly while others have made cameo appearances.

The likes of former All Black loose forwards Marty Holah and Adam Thomson headlined last year’s club season in the Waikato - with Thomson continuing to turn out for Hamilton Old Boys in 2023.

A few weeks ago, he started as a blindside flanker in the semi-final clash with Hautapu in Cambridge.

Plenty of former international, Super Rugby and NPC players are spread throughout the senior grades as well as current Chiefs players who turn out for a different province in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

Several Heartland Championship players also feature in the competition – predominantly King Country players for Ōtorohanga.

A range of experienced coaches headed up and assisted this year’s squads along with a few player/coaches like Thomson.

Below is a “Waikato Club Rugby XV”. Some of the players have represented the club at B level but are just listed by their club, not their specific team.

Please note, the names below are not all of the representative/former representative players in 2023 Waikato Club Rugby.

A WAIKATO CLUB RUGBY XV:

1. DENNIS ANDREWS-PETERS – Melville

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: King Country 2022

TRANSFERRED FROM: Taumarunui Districts Rugby Football Club





2. PITA ANAE-AH SUE – Hautapu

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: South Canterbury 2018, Waikato 2022-2023, Moana Pasifika Training Squad 2023

TRANSFERRED FROM: Southern United Rugby Football Club





Ōtorohanga's Viliame Seuseu runs the ball up the field. Photo / Lorraine Fox

3. VILIAME SEUSEU – Ōtorohanga

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Fiji 2008-2009





Ōtorohanga's Anthony Wise runs at the Melville defence. Photo / Lorraine Fox

4. ANTHONY WISE – Ōtorohanga

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2012, King Country 2013-2017, Fiji 2009-2010





5. NORMAN WISE – Fraser Tech

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Fiji Schoolboys Under-18 2022

TRANSFERRED FROM: St John’s College





6. STAR FETU SASALU – Suburbs

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Samoan Sevens Barbarians 2007, Samoan Sevens 2008

TRANSFERRED FROM: Te Awamutu Sports





7. ADAM THOMSON – Hamilton Old Boys

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: South Canterbury 2017, Thames Valley 2021





8. HAME FAIVA – University

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2013-2017, Chiefs Development 2013, Blues 2017, Hurricanes 2023, NZ Under 20 2013-2014, Italy 2022-2023

TRANSFERRED FROM: Italy





9. ISAAC BOSS – Southern United

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 1999, 2001- 2005, 2016, Chiefs 2001, 2003-2004, Hurricanes 2005, New Zealand Under 19 1999, Ireland Wolfhounds 2008-2015, Ireland 2006-2015





Todd Doolan in action for Leamington against Ōhaupō at Ōhaupō Memorial Park during 2023. Photo / Jesse Wood

10. TODD DOOLAN - Leamington

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Ngāti Porou East Coast 2016, North Harbour 2017, Thames Valley 2021-2022, New Zealand Heartland XV 2022

TRANSFERRED FROM: Waihou Rugby & Sports Club





11. LEROY VAN DAM – Hamilton Marist

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Manawatū 2013, Bay of Plenty 2014- 2015, Otago 2017, New Zealand Under 20 2013

TRANSFERRED FROM: Taupiri Rugby Football Club





Pirongia midfielder Sani Ramuwai looks to break through the Ōhaupō defence. Photo / Julie Gibson

12. SANI RAMUWAI – Pirongia

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Fiji Sevens 2014, South Canterbury 2021

TRANSFERRED FROM: Mackenzie Rugby Football Club (South Canterbury)





Ngane Punivai in action for Ōhaupō against Te Rapa at Ōhaupō Memorial Park during 2023. Photo / Jesse Wood

13. NGANE PUNIVAI - Ōhaupō/University

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Canterbury 2017-2022, Crusaders 2019, Highlanders 2020-2022, Chiefs 2023, NZ Under 20 2018





Pirongia back Armyn Sanders. Photo / Julie Gibson

14. ARMYN SANDERS – Pirongia

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2007, Counties Manukau 2010, Thames Valley 2012, Wairarapa Bush 2017, New Zealand Under 19 2006





Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum started the season with United Matamata Sports. Photo / Jesse Wood

15. BRENDON MCCULLUM – United Matamata Sports

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: South Island Secondary Schools 2000, Black Caps 2002-2016 (Cricket)

IMPACT:

16. VANCE ELLIOT – Hamilton Old Boys

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2011-2013, Chiefs Development 2012





17. ATU MOLI – University

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2015-2017, Tasman 2019, 2021-2023, Chiefs 2016-2023, NZ Under 20 2014-2015, All Blacks 2017-2019





18. SIOSIUA “JOSH” KAHO – Hamilton Old Boys

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato Under 19 2017, Thames Valley 2021





19. JACK KINGSFORD – University

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: South Canterbury 2017, Thames Valley 2021





20. MATTHEW TOWERS – Te Awamutu Sports

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: King Country 2016





21. TAUTAU KAPEA – United Matamata Sports

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Horowhenua Kāpiti 2021-2022





22. JOSH IOANE – United Matamata Sports

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Otago 2017-2022, Waikato 2023, Moana Pasifika 2020, Highlanders 2018-2021, Chiefs 2022-2023, Māori All Blacks 2018, 2021-2022, South Island 2020, New Zealand XV 2022, All Blacks 2019

TRANSFERRED FROM: Southern Rugby Football Club (Otago)





23. SAM TOA – Te Awamutu Sports

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: New Zealand Schools Barbarians 2015, Waikato Under 19 2016, North Harbour Development 2022

TRANSFERRED FROM: North Shore Rugby Football Club (North Harbour)