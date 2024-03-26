An artist's impression of the social housing development on the site of the former Zion Church in Te Awamutu.

The first stage of Habitat for Humanity Central Region’s affordable Te Awamutu housing development, in partnership with Zion Church, is complete.

Buildings on the former Zion church site on the corner of Ōhaupō and Racecourse roads were demolished, freeing up almost one hectare for housing.

Habitat Central chief executive Nic Greene said the organisation was seeking funding to start stage two.

“Development on this site has been impacted by the current tough economic conditions and a change in government, which has brought a change in housing-related funding,” he said.

“However, we remain committed to supporting people in Te Awamutu to achieve their housing aspirations through delivering affordable housing options on this site.”

Resource consent for the development was granted last year. The development would see 40 new homes, ranging from one to three bedrooms and with a range of tenure options.

Habitat for Humanity's affordable housing development for Te Awamutu on the former church site on the corner of Ōhaupō and Racecourse roads. Photo / Dean Taylor

The development aimed to create a strong sense of community and would include common green space areas for residents.

There was no time frame set for stage two, but Greene said people should “watch this space.”

Locally, Habitat Central manages Freeman Court, an independent living facility for older people, and housing units on Palmer St.

Housing units on Palmer and Vaile Streets. Photo / Dean Taylor

It also operates a ReStore charity shop on Sloane St, which helps raise funds to support its housing initiatives.

