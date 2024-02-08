Waterworld hosted the Hamilton qualifier of the Z Manu World Champs.

Waterworld hosted the Hamilton qualifier of the Z Manu World Champs.

The Waikato qualifier of the Z Manu World Champs made a big splash at Hamilton’s Waterworld last weekend.

Hamilton City Council aquatics director Liz Cann said Waterworld staff were thrilled to be a part of the competition.

“Hosting this event allowed us to celebrate a favourite New Zealand summer pastime, but more importantly, it brought many people together from different communities to have fun and show off their manu.”

A manu is a Kiwi dive bomb, where the body is formed into a V-shape, so the lower back or tailbone enters the water first while the V-shape is held, causing a large splash.

“There were over 150 people who competed in the competition and about 200 involved in our Push Play night. We celebrated new world records. It was so awesome to see the pride on the faces of whānau as their relatives took to the dive platform,” Cann said.

“Seeing the excitement from supporters watching their family or friends jump was a highlight of the competition for many of our staff. The uplifting vibe from the public was contagious.”

A manu in motion during the Hamilton qualifier of the Z Manu World Champs at Waterworld.

Posting on Facebook after the event, the Manu World Champs team called the Hamilton competitors “Leeeeegends”.

“Pretty impressed with the style, passion and turnout at Waterworld, Kirikiriroa,” the post stated.

“Our finalists will now be invited to attend the final on March 9 in Tāmaki Makaurau, where they’ll compete for the ultimate title.”

For more information and updates visit Manu World Champs on Facebook.

Manu World Champs Hamilton finalists

● Kids male

Maddox Kelly

● Kids female

Aila McQueen

● Youth male

1. Duane Barbarich

2. Logan Smith

3. Paraire Goodman Hui.

● Youth female

1. Charlotte Puru

2. Riley Simeon

3. Mia Kearns

● Adult male

1. Marley Waaka-Te Amo

2. Tahi Brown

3. Iraia Harris

● Adult female

1. Maria Taitoko

2. Pare Kerehoma

3. Kahurangi Whare.

Jesse Wood is a multi-media journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.