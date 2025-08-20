Advertisement
YWCA Y25 2025: Waikato Pacific community and environmental advocate Mary Ieremia-Allan recognised

Malisha Kumar
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

Mary Ieremia-Allan, 21, of Hamilton, was one of 25 women under 25 recognised recently for making a positive difference in New Zealand.

A Waikato Pacific community and environment advocate has recently been named among the trailblazing 25 New Zealand women under 25 recognised in the YWCA’s annual Y25 list.

Mary Ieremia-Allan, 21, of Hamilton, has led World Vision campaigns on climate justice and global food insecurity, and is a Unesco youth representative

