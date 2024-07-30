Her operation date was changed twice - once due to the junior doctors’ strike - before finally going ahead on June 24.
“I felt so disappointed in this system that I had grown up believing in. You know: ‘We’re so lucky here, it’s free healthcare, we all pay taxes towards this brilliant system, which means that we’ll always be taken care of if we get sick’. But I felt this just wasn’t the case.
“It was almost like a sense of betrayal, like I was an idiot for thinking if I get sick the health system is going to be there for me.
“When I’ve actually got the care, it’s been great, the colorectal nurses in particular are just amazing. But it’s the delays.”
She said she would have have been better off in her husband’s homeland of the United States, “where at least you know you have to have health insurance”.
She now faces more chemotherapy, and another operation to rejoin her bowel.
“This patient chose to go private so we cannot ascertain what the wait time for diagnosis and treatment would have been.”
New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world, with more than 3000 people diagnosed every year and 1200 dying - but experts say the resources to diagnose and treat them are not keeping up.
Bowel Cancer New Zealand medical advisor Professor Frank Frizelle said those with private health insurance - or money - had an advantage, even in the public system.
“Without doubt, those who are the better educated, those who are able to engage in systems are inevitably better served than those who sit back and let things happen, which is a terrible thing to happen.”
The colorectal surgeon said bowel cancer rates in those under 50 had been rising 26% a decade - 36% for Māori.
Pharmac’s decision this month to fund two more bowel cancer drugs was welcome news.