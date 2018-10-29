Young Farmers CEO plans NI road trip to visit members

Lynda Coppersmith

New Zealand Young Farmers' new chief executive will "couch surf" her way around the North Island next month.

Lynda Coppersmith pictured has announced plans for a road trip to meet members in Hawke's Bay, Taranaki and the Waikato.

She will also join 40 teachers on a Teachers' Day Out event in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday, November 6.

"We're going to be visiting a sheep and beef farm, a butchery, a cider maker and a mushroom farm," said Lynda.

"Teachers' Day Out is a fantastic event where we get teachers out of the classroom and into fields and factories.

"The trips are designed to inspire teachers about the exciting range of career opportunities in the agri-food sector," she said.

Teachers' Day Out events are also planned for Raglan, Auckland, Palmerston North, Christchurch and Invercargill.

They're part of the vital work New Zealand Young Farmers carries out in schools to promote the primary industries.

"We have a dedicated team of teachers and territory managers across New Zealand helping schools use our unique learning resources, run TeenAg clubs and get students onto farms," she said.

Lynda started at Young Farmers on October 1 and is based in Christchurch.

"Members are the backbone of our organisation," she said.

"Our network of almost 80 clubs are a key part of communities, helping grow leaders and keeping young people connected.

"I'm looking forward to hearing from members and understanding what's important to them," she said.

Road trip itinerary:

* Tuesday, November 6: Day — Attend Teachers' Day Out event in Hawke's Bay; Meet East Coast territory manager; Evening — Meet with NZ Young Farmers members in Waipukurau.

* Wednesday, November 7: Day — Meet Hamilton-based NZ Young Farmers staff; Evening — Meet with NZ Young Farmers members at Norris Ward McKinnon House, Hamilton, 7pm.

*Thursday, November 8: Day — Meet Taranaki/Manawatu-based NZ Young Farmers staff; Evening — Meet with NZ Young Farmers members in Toko.