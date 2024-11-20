Setting the scene for the Christmas season is a group of Year 10 Te Awamutu College students - seven girls who have chosen to complete part of the social action segment of their social studies class by collecting and donating canned goods to Te Awamutu Foodbank.

Group spokesperson Thomasina Salt said she knew about the work of Te Awamutu Foodbank so they inquired as to whether a donation would be appreciated.

Of course, it was, so the girls set about gathering a small donation and delivering it to the co-ordinator.

Thomasina said the aim was to help the foodbank make Christmas a little bit more cheerful for families who needed help.

Middleton said the contribution was appreciated - it all adds up and keeps the foodbank going.

“We are blessed with a generous community and this is another example of that,” she said.

Middleton gave an example, saying on a recent Friday she checked the foodbank’s freezer and it was empty.

“There was nothing at all in it,” she said.

“On Tuesday someone made a donation of frozen food and on Wednesday I checked the freezer and it was packed.”

As well as needing donations of food or cash, there are a number of volunteer roles within the organisation.

Anyone able to help should contact Middleton on 0272 435815.