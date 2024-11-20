Advertisement
You can help with Christmas

Dean Taylor
By
Editor·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Te Awamutu College Year 10 students Sophie Hammersley (left), Sophie Burgoyne-Thomas, Samara Gwynn, Nicole Kinston, Thomasina Salt, Audrey Calingacion and Emma Martin with the cans they have donated to Te Awamutu Foodbank as part of their social activity. Photo / Dean Taylor

It seems this time every year we report record demand for the services of Te Awamutu Combined Churches and Community Foodbank on top of a previous record year.

It is exactly the same in 2024. Te Awamutu Foodbank co-ordinator Rita Middleton said demand has continued to grow into 2024 as the economic situation worsens, putting strain on the organisation’s resources.

Approaching the festive season is the worst.

Last month they delivered 81 food parcels and the need is still growing.

Last year they delivered 468 parcels - a record. To date, in 2024, they have delivered 633 parcels.

Setting the scene for the Christmas season is a group of Year 10 Te Awamutu College students - seven girls who have chosen to complete part of the social action segment of their social studies class by collecting and donating canned goods to Te Awamutu Foodbank.

Group spokesperson Thomasina Salt said she knew about the work of Te Awamutu Foodbank so they inquired as to whether a donation would be appreciated.

Of course, it was, so the girls set about gathering a small donation and delivering it to the co-ordinator.

Thomasina said the aim was to help the foodbank make Christmas a little bit more cheerful for families who needed help.

Middleton said the contribution was appreciated - it all adds up and keeps the foodbank going.

“We are blessed with a generous community and this is another example of that,” she said.

Middleton gave an example, saying on a recent Friday she checked the foodbank’s freezer and it was empty.

“There was nothing at all in it,” she said.

“On Tuesday someone made a donation of frozen food and on Wednesday I checked the freezer and it was packed.”

As well as needing donations of food or cash, there are a number of volunteer roles within the organisation.

Anyone able to help should contact Middleton on 0272 435815.

