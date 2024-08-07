“Police are making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.”
Waharoa Rd East runs parallel to State Highway 27 between Waharoa and Matamata township. The properties along the road are mostly farmlands.
A WorkSafe spokesperson told the Waikato Herald on Wednesday the regulator had opened an investigation into the fatality.
“[WorkSafe] extends its condolences to the family and Matamata community,” the spokesperson said.
“We are unable to go into further detail at this early stage, while we work to piece together the circumstances of what happened.”
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews assisted ambulance staff with a medical event in Matamata on Tuesday afternoon.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson declined to comment and referred all inquiries to police.
