7 Aug, 2024 06:25 AM 2 mins to read

WorkSafe New Zealand has launched an investigation after a person died on a rural property in Matamata, prompting emergency callouts.

Emergency services received reports about the incident on Tuesday afternoon, but are revealing few details about the death.

A police spokesperson said staff responded to a death at a rural property on Waharoa Rd East, Matamata just before 4.20pm.

“WorkSafe have been notified,” the police spokesperson said.