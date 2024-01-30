Work under way on the new roundabout at the intersection of Whitmore and Oliver Streets as part of the Te Ara Rimu-Kihikihi pathway project. Photo / Dean Taylor

Work under way on the new roundabout at the intersection of Whitmore and Oliver Streets as part of the Te Ara Rimu-Kihikihi pathway project. Photo / Dean Taylor

Works are ramping up in Kihikihi for the new Te Ara Rimu-Kihikihi pathway, with work being completed in stages to minimise disruption.

Construction work on the new roundabout at Whitmore St and Oliver St intersection started on January 8, with roadworks forecast to last four weeks.

In December 2022, it was announced safe walking and cycling in Kihikihi had been given a massive boost.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has invested close to $17.4 million in the Waipā District from their Climate Emergency Response Fund in order to offer more transport choices and provide a safe alternative for people wishing to opt out of driving cars.

Of that, $5.64m will be spent on the new shared pathway in Kihikihi, with an additional $2.4m from council funding.

The new pathway will be down Rolleston, Whitmore and Oliver Streets, with some changes to street layouts to make it safer for children to get to school.

Initial work began on the pathway on October 11 and is expected to take about nine months to complete.

The construction is expected to be complete by around July 2024 and will include two new roundabouts; approximately 2km of cycle paths and footpath; new parking bays; cul-de-sac construction; new kerb and channel and stormwater drainage, street lighting and landscaping; as well as bus stops and raised safety platforms for road crossings, including a signalised pedestrian crossing over Whitmore Street.

To view a detailed Te Ara Rimu-Kihikihi map, visit tinyurl.com/teararimukihikihimap.

