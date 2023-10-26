Work has begun on a signalised crossing on SH3 in Ōhaupō.

Work has begun on a signalised crossing on SH3 in Ōhaupō.

Work has begun on a signalised pedestrian crossing on State Highway 3 (SH3) at Ōhaupō this week.

The crossing will be constructed outside the Windy Ridge Function Centre and the Ōhaupō Store and will improve safety for pedestrians crossing the busy state highway.

SH3 will remain open to two lanes of traffic for the majority of the works and traffic management will be in place.

A new signalised pedestrian crossing will be constructed on SH3 in Ōhaupō.

Construction is expected to take around four months to complete, from October 2023 to February 2024, allowing for a month’s break over the Christmas holidays when traffic flows are very busy.

Waipā District Council service delivery group manager Dawn Inglis said the work would be carried out in stages, starting with the replacement of footpaths and kerb and channel.

“While we carry this out, parts of the road shoulder and footpath will be closed, and a handful of parking spaces temporarily removed. "

“However, businesses will remain accessible at all times, and we are taking all possible steps to minimise disruption where we can while still ensuring we can carry out this work as efficiently as possible.”

The second stage of the project will include the installation of three raised safety platforms on Great Burke Street and SH3 to slow vehicle speeds. These will be constructed at night with stop/go traffic management in place. At the same time, fit-out works will be undertaken to allow for the installation of the traffic lights on SH3 in February 2024.

During the construction period, SH3 will be narrowed and a speed limit of 30km/hour in place for the safety of road users and contractors. Motorists should expect minor delays during peak hours.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.