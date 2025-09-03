Advertisement
Woolworths Taupō Central reopens on original 1961 site with restored carved pou

Danielle Zollickhofer
Waikato News Director & Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

Three carved pou, that were part of the original Taupo Woolworths store that was opened in 1961, have been restored and are now part of the new supermarket. Photo / Corbie Films

A new Woolworths supermarket, with a history dating back more than 60 years, opened in Taupō today.

Woolworths first opened a supermarket in central Taupō in 1961 and it served the community well.

Because of its age, the store had become “a bit tired” and outdated, a spokesperson said, so

