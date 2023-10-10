Mary Managh Memorial Cup for Song for Light Entertainment winner Emily Brown of Te Awamutu next to adjudicator Judi Bellingham and fellow 15 years and Under 18 section prize winners.

Thanks to overwhelming community support, this year’s Vocal Competitions, part of the Te Awamutu Festival of Performing Arts held during the first weekend of the school holidays, went off without a hitch.

In thanking everyone, convenors Martha Ash and Beatrice Hofer said, “It is very apparent that we live in a great community where we get support for the competitions year after year with generous, committed donors and an abundance of volunteers.”

One parent commented, “It is the first time we have entered the Vocal sections. So good to see the community supporting the children in the audience, not just parents.”

Singers of all ages treated audiences to over 200 songs over the three days.

Dunedin-based adjudicator, Judy Bellingham, worked quickly and diligently using her enormous skill and experience to provide every singer with valuable assessment for each song they presented. Her contribution to the success of the event cannot be overstated.

“My pupils absolutely love the Te Awamutu singing competitions,” wrote vocal teacher Anna Dobbs of Hamilton.

“These competitions are an extremely welcoming and encouraging environment for young singers to try out and grow their performance skills and confidence. It is such a gift to us all.”

Song for Light Entertainment winner Emily Brown of Te Awamutu with vocal section co-convenor Beatrice Hofer.

Te Awamutu’s Emily Brown won first prize for the Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society sponsored Song for Light Entertainment singing Part of Your World composed by Alan Menken for The Little Mermaid.

In an interview, she said, “Performing is a passion for me and I’m thrilled to have represented Te Awamutu in the competitions this year.

“I also recently had a leading role in Te Awamutu College’s Production of The Addams Family, and I performed in the National Youth Theatre’s Little Mermaid at Clarence Street Theatre in Hamilton”.

The calibre of performance is high at the Te Awamutu Competitions and we look forward to watching many of these singers representing New Zealand’s vocal future.

Of note this year was the winner of the Aria Competition, Tomairangi Henare, singing the Mozart aria, Aprite un po’quegli occhi, for which he received $750 prize money sponsored and presented by the Te Awamutu Rotary Club.

Senior vocal competitors in the 2023 Te Awamutu Festival of Performing Arts pictured with adjudicator Judi Bellingham (right) and pianist Jonathan Dunlop (left).

Winners and placements for 2023 were:

Under 10, J&L Dill Scholarship and Competitions Society Cup, Chenault De Meyer (Churchill); Song for Light Entertainment Trophy, Emilia Blue (Waiuku).

10 years and Under 12: I Bell Memorial Scholarship and U12 Trophy, Nico Schuitemaker (Hamilton); Song for Light Entertainment Trophy, Theo Walker (Pukekohe).

12 years and Under 15: N&J Phillips Scholarship and O’Brien and Edmunds Cup, Jazz Vidamo (Matamata); Waitomo Music Society Cup for 20th C Art Song, Jazz Vidamo (Matamata); Ōtorohanga College Cup for Folk Song, Jazz Vidamo (Matamata); Jacobs Cup for Sacred Solo, Liam Walker (Pukekohe); Yvonne Foreman Cup for Vocal Solo, Chris Walker (Pukekohe); Gardyne Trophy for Vocal Duet, Alaina Smith and Chris Walker (Pukekohe); G Waterhouse Song in for Light Entertainment, Chris Walker (Pukekohe).

Adjudicator’s Choice Under 15 years: Chris Walker (Pukekohe) and Jazz Vidamo (Matamata).

15 years and Under 18: C Cullen Scholarship and Edridge Cup, Venessa Joyce (Hamilton); Nobes Cup for Lieder of Continental Art Song, Nikau Grace Chater (Kawerau); Waitomo Caves Music Society Cup for 20thc Art Song, Venessa Joyce (Hamilton); TACS Grier and Giane Trophy for Vocal Duet, Ebony Phillips and Edan Stubbs (Waitomo); Ngaire Davidson Cup for Sacred Solo, Ebony Phillips (Te Kūiti); Beverly Pullon Cup for Folk Song, Venessa Joyce (Hamilton); Mary Managh Memorial Cup for Song for Light Entertainment, Emily Brown (Te Awamutu); Ian Campbell Scholarship and Ōtorohanga Music Society Cup, Kezia Schuitemaker (Hamilton); Philp Cup for Vocal Solo – Own Selection, Kezia Schuitemaker (Hamilton)’

Adjudicator’s Choice 15 to Under 18 years: Ebony Phillips (Te Kūiti).

18 years and over: Wendy Bain Scholarship and N Natzke Vase, Emma Jones (Hamilton); Rotary Club of Te Awamutu Scholarship and Betts Salver, Tomairangi Henare (Wellington); Ewart Cup for Oratorio or Sacred Solo, Edward Smith (Wellington); B Hofer Cup for 20/21stc English Language Art Song, Emma Jones (Hamilton); Encore Cup for Folk Song, Emma Jones (Hamilton) and Mike Liu (Auckland); Norris Hall Lieder Cup, Emma Jones (Hamilton); Murtagh Cup for Recital Class, Emma Jones (Hamilton); Laird Trophy for Vocal Duet, Tomairangi Henare (Wellington) and Caitlin Roberts (Hamilton); Kevin Hanna Cup for Light Entertainment, Emma Jones (Hamilton); G Gifford / Nobes Cup for Vocal Solo Own Selection, Caitlin Roberts (Hamilton); Highfield Cup for Vocal Solo Own Selection, Mike Liu (Auckland).

Adjudicator’s Choice 18+ Years: Edward Smith (Wellington).

