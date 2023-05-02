SH25A Kopu to Hikuai Rd was washed out near the summit at the end of January. A decision is awaited on the preferred option to repair the highway. Photo / Philip Hart

SH25A Kopu to Hikuai Rd was washed out near the summit at the end of January. A decision is awaited on the preferred option to repair the highway. Photo / Philip Hart

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is preparing to roll out the winter road maintenance programme.

Given the weather-related delays at the start of they year, some summer projects continue, including final road resurfacing works across Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

However, the Bayfair Flyover on State Highway 2 in Tauranga has opened and recovery work after Cyclone Gabrielle continues, with teams making headway in Coromandel and West Waikato, says Cara Lauder, Waikato system manager at Waka Kotahi.

“We are close to completing the slip repairs on the SH23 road to Raglan, and progress on the SH31 road to Kāwhia has been good. We’ve also been able to start work on key slip sites around SH25 on the Coromandel, while we await the confirmation of the preferred option for SH25A.

Urgent repairs at Kereta Hill on Coromandel’s SH25 have again been postponed because of wet weather. Photo / Waka Kotahi

“Work on the Coromandel will continue over the winter. We understand the impact the SH25A Kopu to Hikuai closure is having on the community, as well as the various other sites we’re working on along SH25. We’re committed to reinstating full access as soon as we possibly can. The key for us is to provide the best solution at each location that allows us to build a long-term solution quickly.”

Road users will also start to see crews monitoring and maintaining roads as the temperatures drop.

“We continuously track the weather and have plans in place for when the temperatures drop and it looks like it may start to snow, or ice may form,” says Lauder. “Where we know it gets cold we use calcium magnesium acetate (CMA) to prevent ice from forming on the roads, and we have processes for managing the Central Plateau when snow is on the way.

“Our priority is always the safety of road users and our crews. This may mean that roads are closed, or travel times are slower than usual, however, the most important thing is to arrive at your destination safely.

Waikato

East Waikato

SH25 Opoutere: An underslip has caused significant damage. The temporary road is open with stop/go traffic management. Work to repair the slip has commenced, and is expected to be complete by late this month.

SH25 Kūaotunu Hill: Geotechnical investigations commence May 8. Night-time closures will be required to complete this work.

Work to rebuild this section of State Highway 25 near Opoutere is expected to be complete by late May. Photo / Waka Kotahi

SH25 Kereta Hill: Because of wet weather, resurfacing work on SH25 at Kereta Hill is postponed this week. New closure dates will be advised butwork won’t take place next week as resealing requires a period of dry weather. When the work can be done the site will need seven nights of closures plus three one-hour daytime closures.

SH25A Kopu-Hikuai: A section of the road near the summit has collapsed, and the road is impassable. Geotechnical investigations are ongoing. Detour via SH26, SH2, SH25 via the Karangahake Gorge or SH25 via Coromandel Town.

Central Waikato

SH1 Ātiamuri: Traffic continues to be managed through the 4.5km site where side and median barriers are being installed south of Ātiamuri. Lanes are restricted to 50km/h with stop/go traffic management in place. Pavement works and barrier construction will finish this month.

SH41 Tokaanu: The road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights because of a washout, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place.

West Waikato

SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia Section: A single lane in each direction is available with a 50km/h temporary speed limit, untilMarch 2024.

SH23 Dinsdale: Full completion of the project is expected by mid-2023.

SH1C Frankton: Asphalt resurfacing at the SH1C/SH23/Massey/Hall Overbridge intersection started Sunday April 30. Work will take place overnight, Sunday to Thursday,for approximately three weeks. The detour to Hall St is via SH1C, Norton Rd, Jolly St and Kent St; the detour to Massey St is via 1C, Rifle Range Rd and Massey St.

Waka Kotahi says because of weather-related delays some summer projects continue, along with final road resurfacing works across the Waikato. Photo / Supplied

SH1C Hillcrest: Work at the SH1C/Cambridge Rd roundabout continues with one lane available in each direction. A temporary speed limit of 30km/h is in place at all times. Cambridge Rd and Johnsview Tcee are operating as left-in/left-out only. Additionally, until late this month, there will be no left turn from SH1C Cobham Drive into Cambridge Rd. Drivers will need to use the Wairere Drive-Cobham Drive interchange to access Cambridge Rd and the Hillcrest shops. This work changes the intersection to traffic light controls and is expected to be completed by late August this year.

SH23 Raglan Deviation: An under-slip about 1.6km west of Glentui Lane means a temporary two-lane road has been constructed to allow vehicles to pass the affected area. This is open to all traffic with a speed restriction of 60km/h. Repairs to the underslip are ongoing and will be completed early this month.

SH30 Kōpaki: Because of safety concerns Kopaki Bridge is only open to local light traffic until the new bridge opens this month. . The detour for all other vehicles is via Kopaki Rd and SH4.

SH31 Kāwhia Rd: Repairs to an underslip require closures between 8am and 5.30pm each weekday until late this month. The road will open between 12.30pm and 1.30pm to allow traffic past the site. Outside these times stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit are in place.

North Waikato

SH1 Ōhinewai: Interchange improvements should be completed overnight tomorrow. . Ramps will be closed between 7.30pm and 6am.