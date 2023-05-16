Ramp Gallery's new curator Dr Tamsin Green. Photo / Wintec

Australian artist Dr Tamsin Green is the new curator of the Ramp Gallery at Wintec’s city campus.

Alongside her curator role, Green will also teach at Wintec Te Pūkenga as a photography specialist in the contemporary art degree.

Green moved to the Waikato with her partner in 2020 after a four-year stint in New York where she lectured at the City University of New York (CUNY) and managed a kids’ pottery studio while finishing her doctorate.

Originally from Sidney, Australia, Tamsin was a senior lecturer at Monash University and co-founded a contemporary artist-run gallery in Melbourne.

“I [also] worked in a domestic violence shelter [in Brooklyn] where I ran an art-therapy drop-in space. My main takeaway from these global experiences is that in all creative roles, it is relationships that matter most,” Green says.

“These values are echoed in what I have learned here from Te Ao Māori.”

She says teaching and curating work well together, as Ramp Gallery is an education space with manākitanga (support) and whakawhanaungatanga (relationships) at the core.

“My approach to curating is relational. I like to start with projects that are somewhat unformed and work with the artists to develop them, making connections between the work, other artists and writers,” Green says.

Ramp Gallery has been a site where students can experience the real-world requirements of artists and gallerists since its establishment in 1997. Green’s curatorial approach continues that tradition, Wintec says.

Green adds: “A gallery like Ramp gives students the ability to be part of that professional context and to learn real skills in the process. Ramp Gallery is an access point to the community but also a part of the creative classroom, and a lab for artists to work.”

She says she sees lots of art getting made in the Waikato, and recognises that it is a very supportive community. But she thinks there needs to be more space for sharing the work.

“And that’s why I’m excited to be curator at Ramp Gallery, to open the door to new and diverse artistic practices, while giving real experiences to the students about to embark on their own creative careers,” Green says.

“The gallery is space where as an artist you’re really testing out your commitment to the [art] work that you’ve made.”

Ramp Gallery is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 2pm during the teaching semesters. Exhibitions can also be opened by appointment. For more information visit the Ramp Gallery website.