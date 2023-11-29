Police are executing search warrants in Whitiora.

NZ Police have moved to reassure people that their presence in Whitiora is not because of any danger to the public but there could be traffic delays as a result.

“Residents of Whitiora may have noticed a Police presence this afternoon, while search warrants were executed at a residence,” a spokesperson said.

“There is no danger to the public arising from this pre-planned operation.

“We note that there may be some traffic delays in the area while Police are in attendance, we wish to thank the public for their patience.









